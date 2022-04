The number of NHS staff at hospitals in England off due to Covid has risen for the fourth week in a row, new figures show.An average of 28,560 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate each day in the week to April 3, according to data from NHS England.This is up 4% on the previous week, but the rate of increase appears to be slowing after previous week-on-week rises of 19% and 31%.The figures suggest that, on average, one in 33 (3%) NHS staff working in hospital trusts were off sick or...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO