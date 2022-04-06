Robert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr.

Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
