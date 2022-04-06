Robert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr.

Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO