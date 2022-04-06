ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Robert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr.

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr. Robert D. 'Bob' Brace Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022 at the age of 67 after a brave fight with prostate cancer. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Linda (nee Beine); loving father of Peggy (Todd) Rogers...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie ‘Chuck’ Patrick Meyer

Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald Frank Palkowitz

Ronald F. Palkowitz, a.k.a. Sam Palkowitz, a long-term resident of the Oconomowoc area, passed away in his home on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Nicole; son, Andrew; stepson Lance (Karen); sister in-law, April; brother-in-law, Afshin; father in-law, Richard; and his dog Ben.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine A. Tremaine

Christine A. Tremaine (nee Braatz) found peace on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband, Phil, of 51 years; her children Todd (Michelle) Tremaine and Trevor (Lisa) Tremaine; and her grandchildren Tanner, Jaden, and Erika. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David ‘Dave’ G. Nettesheim

David “Dave” G. Nettesheim, age 88, of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Dave is the beloved husband of Rose Marie 'Rosie' (nee Rettler); loving dad of Sharon (Steve) Coan, Lori (Dale) Wade and the late Jeffrey (the late Sue) Nettesheim; proud grandpa of Taylor (Lauren) Coan, Kamryn Coan, Scott Nettesheim and Nicole Nettesheim. He was cherished brother of Esther (the late Stan) Sadowski, Jim (the late Mary) Nettesheim, John (Elaine) Nettesheim and the late Kenny Nettesheim, Mary Mayer and Bernadette Webster.
HARTFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
County
Washington County, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael S. Boretsky

Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Ann Rockenbach

Linda Ann Rockenbach, 80, passed away at home on April 2, 2022. Linda was born to Joe and Joan Balog in Yonkers, New York, in September 1941. She migrated to Wisconsin with her military family, including her siblings Barbara and Jeff. Linda went to high school in Brookfield. In 1958,...
GENESEE DEPOT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens (nee Rauscher) passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was loving mother of Dawn Traindl and John Leavens; proud grandmother of Kelsey (Nick) Dorst, Brandon, Jesse, Samantha Leavens. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services are being held....
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Frances Diana Anderson

Oct. 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022. Frances Diana Anderson passed away April 1, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, surrounded by her family. Frances was born Frances Diana Friedl on October 20, 1959, to Walter Friedl and Gertrude Elsa Friedl in Milwaukee. Frances was the youngest of four children. Born an animal lover she had her share of beloved animals through out the years; her horse Khloe (22) was her baby. Fran loved music, dancing, as well as spending time with her dog Tora, and her grandchildren, friends, and family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
John
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home. Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She lived...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Keiko Kastner

Keiko Kastner, 73, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2022, in Brookfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Shigeto and Masako Hiraga, and her beloved husband, John M. Kastner. She is survived by her children, John H. (Bonnie) Kastner, Tamae Kastner, Peter Kastner and her grandchildren, Paul and Rachel Kastner...
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy