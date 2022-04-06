ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Ronald M. ‘Ron’ Miller

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald M. ‘Ron’ Miller, 91, of West Bend passed away on April 3, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. Ron was born on October 25, 1930, in Clinton, Michigan, the son of the late Clyde and Marjorie (nee Mensing) Miller. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1948. He proudly...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald Frank Palkowitz

Ronald F. Palkowitz, a.k.a. Sam Palkowitz, a long-term resident of the Oconomowoc area, passed away in his home on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the age of 83. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Nicole; son, Andrew; stepson Lance (Karen); sister in-law, April; brother-in-law, Afshin; father in-law, Richard; and his dog Ben.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie ‘Chuck’ Patrick Meyer

Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki

Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki, age 94 years, longtime resident of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend with his daughter, Jennifer, by his side. He was born on March 15, 1928, on the island of Oahu, now the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David ‘Dave’ G. Nettesheim

David “Dave” G. Nettesheim, age 88, of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Dave is the beloved husband of Rose Marie 'Rosie' (nee Rettler); loving dad of Sharon (Steve) Coan, Lori (Dale) Wade and the late Jeffrey (the late Sue) Nettesheim; proud grandpa of Taylor (Lauren) Coan, Kamryn Coan, Scott Nettesheim and Nicole Nettesheim. He was cherished brother of Esther (the late Stan) Sadowski, Jim (the late Mary) Nettesheim, John (Elaine) Nettesheim and the late Kenny Nettesheim, Mary Mayer and Bernadette Webster.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home. Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She lived...
Greater Milwaukee Today

David C. Goetz

David C. Goetz of Waukesha died unexpectedly Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 69. He was born in Milwaukee on July 29, 1952, the son of Charles and Violet (Mayers) Goetz. David was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, and enjoyed grilling out. He was extremely proud of his apprenticeship and work with the Milwaukee Railroad. Following his work with the railroad he went on to work for the Waukesha Foundry and at ProHealth Care as a transportation driver. David was a family man who lived life simply and was known for his unique sense of humor and for his love of joke telling.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James T. Shepherd ‘Jim’ ‘Shep’

Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2022, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” (Nimo) Shepherd for 40 years. Loving father of Timothy (Bobbie) Shepherd, James (Amanda) Shepherd and Christopher Shepherd. Proud papa of Joseph, Troy, Jack, James, Paige and Owen. Dear brother of Maureen (Terry) Pomasl, Mary Lee (Neil) Nettesheim, Charles Shepherd, Bobby (Jamie) Thurber, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Terry (the late Randy) Wright, John (Judy) Shepherd, Lorie (Bill) Bartell, Patty (John) Morris, Joe (Mary) Shepherd, the late Margaret “Peggy” Shepherd (Dean Ganz), Tucker (Jill) Shepherd, Cathy (Ron) Hicks and the late Jane (the late Mike) Volkman. Jim will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda M. Birner

Linda M. Birner of Waukesha died unexpectedly Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born in Milwaukee on August 18, 1963, the daughter of Wayne and Joan (nee Kontos) Birner. Linda enjoyed going up north, gardening and playing cribbage. Being with her family was everything to her and she will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly and forever missed by her pride and joy, her son Nicholas Birner of Waukesha; her beloved mother, Joan Birner of Waukesha; her brothers, William (Cathleen) Birner of Waukesha and Jason Birner of Oconomowoc; and nieces and nephew, Lauren, Amy, Ryan, Kiya, and Jayden Birner. She is further survived by her best friend of 45 years, Beth Nelson; her cherished dog, Sienna; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Frances Diana Anderson

Oct. 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022. Frances Diana Anderson passed away April 1, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, surrounded by her family. Frances was born Frances Diana Friedl on October 20, 1959, to Walter Friedl and Gertrude Elsa Friedl in Milwaukee. Frances was the youngest of four children. Born an animal lover she had her share of beloved animals through out the years; her horse Khloe (22) was her baby. Fran loved music, dancing, as well as spending time with her dog Tora, and her grandchildren, friends, and family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael S. Boretsky

Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine A. Tremaine

Christine A. Tremaine (nee Braatz) found peace on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband, Phil, of 51 years; her children Todd (Michelle) Tremaine and Trevor (Lisa) Tremaine; and her grandchildren Tanner, Jaden, and Erika. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan Steinert

Joan Steinert, 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin (Town of Saratoga), passed away on April 4, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Joan was born on November 1, 1943, to John and Vivian (Johnson) Hospodar in Illinois. She married Dennis Homme in Evansville, Minn., in 1962 and they had two sons, David and Knute. Dennis passed away on January 6, 1966. Joan married Lloyd Steinert in Evansville, Minn., in 1967 and they had a daughter, Dana. The marriage ended in divorce.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg veteran receives new Ford F-150

CHANTILLY, Va - Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented veterans Patrick ‘“PJ” Glavey and Adam Hartswick with a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program. The donations occurred at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence. Glavey, a 1st U.S. Marines...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens (nee Rauscher) passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was loving mother of Dawn Traindl and John Leavens; proud grandmother of Kelsey (Nick) Dorst, Brandon, Jesse, Samantha Leavens. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services are being held....
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces details of West Bend site

WEST BEND — On Thursday, Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced their commitment to building a new location in West Bend, according to a press release from the company. The new car wash will be located at 2110 W. Washington St. at the site of the former West Bend Wash.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Keiko Kastner

Keiko Kastner, 73, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2022, in Brookfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Shigeto and Masako Hiraga, and her beloved husband, John M. Kastner. She is survived by her children, John H. (Bonnie) Kastner, Tamae Kastner, Peter Kastner and her grandchildren, Paul and Rachel Kastner...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stroebel, Leach, Charland and Malek seated on Cedarburg School Board

CEDARBURG – Incumbents Laura Stroebel and Rick Leach will keep their seats on the Cedarburg School Board and will be joined by Elizabeth Charland and Hani Malek, following Tuesday’s spring election. School Board positions may technically be nonpartisan, but the Cedarburg School Board race seemingly had everything to...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donaldson, Ehrgott named to West Bend School Board

WEST BEND — Challengers John Donaldson and Melanie Ehrgott received more votes than incumbents Paul Fischer and Erin Dove to earn spots on the West Bend School District Board of Education. Ehrgott received 29.52% of the total votes and Donaldson received 29.44% of the votes. Dove received 20.62% while...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Future of West Bend Fire Station 2 in question

WEST BEND — The West Bend Firefighters provided a Facebook post Thursday to “shine a spotlight” on Fire Station 2, 901 N. River Road. There have been recent studies that have suggested demolishing Fire Station 2 and its future status remains uncertain, but this post suggests a decision for its future is coming soon. The post said to “stay tuned for more information about Station 2 coming this month.”
WEST BEND, WI

