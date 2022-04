Nothing was easy about qualifying for the regional tournament out of District 30-6A last week at The Max. No one knows that better than United's Tania Gonzalez and United South's Anica Cantu. After two days of intense golf, including a first day with winds averaging nearly 20 miles an hour, the two athletes fought tooth and nail to give themselves a shot to advance in the 2022 postseason. But even after all of that nothing was decided. Gonzalez and Cantu were tied with a score of 179 after two days and they had to play one more hole....

