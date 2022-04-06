ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Ruth Jansen

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

April 1, 2022 - Nov, 13, 1944. Ruth Jansen left this world for a better one on the morning of April 1, 2022, April Fools' Day. How appropriate, as many of her friends and family may have thought it was her latest joke. No doubt she is laughing all the way...

www.gmtoday.com

Republic

Ruth Elaine Worton

Ruth Elaine Worton, 74, of Franklin, passed from this life at 1:34 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver &Glick Funeral Home.
FRANKLIN, IN
Greater Milwaukee Today

David ‘Dave’ G. Nettesheim

David “Dave” G. Nettesheim, age 88, of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Dave is the beloved husband of Rose Marie 'Rosie' (nee Rettler); loving dad of Sharon (Steve) Coan, Lori (Dale) Wade and the late Jeffrey (the late Sue) Nettesheim; proud grandpa of Taylor (Lauren) Coan, Kamryn Coan, Scott Nettesheim and Nicole Nettesheim. He was cherished brother of Esther (the late Stan) Sadowski, Jim (the late Mary) Nettesheim, John (Elaine) Nettesheim and the late Kenny Nettesheim, Mary Mayer and Bernadette Webster.
HARTFORD, WI
FraminghamSOURCE

Ruth E. Neill, 96

MARLBOROUGH – Ruth E. Neill of Marlborough passed away peacefully on March 11th, surrounded by family, at the age of 96. A lifelong resident of Marlborough whose ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War, Ruth was born Ruth Edwards Tucker on June 18, 1925 in Marlborough, to parents John and Marion (Brown) Tucker.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Ann Rockenbach

Linda Ann Rockenbach, 80, passed away at home on April 2, 2022. Linda was born to Joe and Joan Balog in Yonkers, New York, in September 1941. She migrated to Wisconsin with her military family, including her siblings Barbara and Jeff. Linda went to high school in Brookfield. In 1958,...
GENESEE DEPOT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda M. Birner

Linda M. Birner of Waukesha died unexpectedly Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born in Milwaukee on August 18, 1963, the daughter of Wayne and Joan (nee Kontos) Birner. Linda enjoyed going up north, gardening and playing cribbage. Being with her family was everything to her and she will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly and forever missed by her pride and joy, her son Nicholas Birner of Waukesha; her beloved mother, Joan Birner of Waukesha; her brothers, William (Cathleen) Birner of Waukesha and Jason Birner of Oconomowoc; and nieces and nephew, Lauren, Amy, Ryan, Kiya, and Jayden Birner. She is further survived by her best friend of 45 years, Beth Nelson; her cherished dog, Sienna; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Times-Republican

Ruth E. Ware

Survivors include husband Charles Ware, of Clive; four children: Laura (Dave) Miller, of Ames, Nancy (Joe) Wauters, of Windsor Heights, Dr. Lowell (Nancy) Ware, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, and Eric (Amanda) Ware, of Windsor Heights; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine A. Tremaine

Christine A. Tremaine (nee Braatz) found peace on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband, Phil, of 51 years; her children Todd (Michelle) Tremaine and Trevor (Lisa) Tremaine; and her grandchildren Tanner, Jaden, and Erika. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie ‘Chuck’ Patrick Meyer

Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Frances Diana Anderson

Oct. 20, 1959 - April 1, 2022. Frances Diana Anderson passed away April 1, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, surrounded by her family. Frances was born Frances Diana Friedl on October 20, 1959, to Walter Friedl and Gertrude Elsa Friedl in Milwaukee. Frances was the youngest of four children. Born an animal lover she had her share of beloved animals through out the years; her horse Khloe (22) was her baby. Fran loved music, dancing, as well as spending time with her dog Tora, and her grandchildren, friends, and family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James T. Shepherd ‘Jim’ ‘Shep’

Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2022, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” (Nimo) Shepherd for 40 years. Loving father of Timothy (Bobbie) Shepherd, James (Amanda) Shepherd and Christopher Shepherd. Proud papa of Joseph, Troy, Jack, James, Paige and Owen. Dear brother of Maureen (Terry) Pomasl, Mary Lee (Neil) Nettesheim, Charles Shepherd, Bobby (Jamie) Thurber, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Terry (the late Randy) Wright, John (Judy) Shepherd, Lorie (Bill) Bartell, Patty (John) Morris, Joe (Mary) Shepherd, the late Margaret “Peggy” Shepherd (Dean Ganz), Tucker (Jill) Shepherd, Cathy (Ron) Hicks and the late Jane (the late Mike) Volkman. Jim will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sara L. Connor

Sarah L. Connor died peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Auburndale. Sarah lived most of her life in Waukesha in a neighborhood that she loved and nurtured. She will be remembered for her grit, wit and love of life.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Smoothie King opening in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Smoothie King appears to be coming to Waukesha at 1890 Meadow Lane. The store, located next to Jimmy John’s, has a variety of signs announcing they are now hiring. In addition, the business has signage for a drive-thru. According to the Smoothie King website, there are...
WAUKESHA, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces details of West Bend site

WEST BEND — On Thursday, Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced their commitment to building a new location in West Bend, according to a press release from the company. The new car wash will be located at 2110 W. Washington St. at the site of the former West Bend Wash.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg veteran receives new Ford F-150

CHANTILLY, Va - Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented veterans Patrick ‘“PJ” Glavey and Adam Hartswick with a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program. The donations occurred at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence. Glavey, a 1st U.S. Marines...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn S. Altobelli

Evelyn S. Altobelli, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Evelyn Ann “Evy” was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 13, 1940, and was the only child of Peter and Marguerite (Thorpe) Sagos. She married John Altobelli, her loving husband of 52 years, on May 7, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael S. Boretsky

Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donaldson, Ehrgott named to West Bend School Board

WEST BEND — Challengers John Donaldson and Melanie Ehrgott received more votes than incumbents Paul Fischer and Erin Dove to earn spots on the West Bend School District Board of Education. Ehrgott received 29.52% of the total votes and Donaldson received 29.44% of the votes. Dove received 20.62% while...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh Baked moving locations in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Fresh Baked is moving locations and will reopen by April 8, according to a Facebook post. The cafe and bakery is moving from 114 W. Wisconsin Ave. to 108 Main St., where Homebody was formerly located. The post said the move will afford the store 2.5 times the space and views of the lake.
Greater Milwaukee Today

New pizza and chicken restaurant could come to Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — A restaurant serving up specialty pizzas, broasted chicken, and appetizers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and North Dakota could be coming to Mukwonago this summer. Kris and Alicia Ganske are hoping to replace the now-empty Mukwonago Family Restaurant, 1015 East Veterans Way, with Boss’ Pizza and Chicken Restaurant.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

IL MITO Cafe opening in Delafield Wednesday

DELAFIELD — IL MITO Cafe, a new restaurant owned by Chef Michael Feker, who owns Zesti in Hartland and other culinary ventures across Southeast Wisconsin, will open in Delafield on Wednesday. With an IL MITO Enoteca’s location in Wauwatosa, Feker’s new IL MITO Cafe will soon be opening in the Lake Country area.
DELAFIELD, WI

