ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany will do everything it can to support Ukraine -Scholz

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjwMs_0f0w933F00

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately end his "destructive war" in Ukraine, vowing to continue supporting the country in every way possible until the Kremlin had withdrawn its troops.

"Withdraw your troops from Ukraine and until then, we will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine," he said in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany is delivering weapons to Ukraine from its army stores that are "rapidly available and effective," he added

"It must be our goal that Russia does not win this war," he said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Kremlin
The Independent

What happens to Russian mega yachts once they are seized?

For years, they have been symbols of the extraordinary wealth accrued by oligarchs. Now, superyachts are front and centre of the West’s race to sanction those closest to Russian president Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine.Four have so far been seized by European governments.They include billionaire Alexei Mordashov’s £45 million boat Lady M, which was impounded in Imperia, Italy, and government official Igor Sechin’s 280-foot Amore Vero, which was seized by authorities near Marseille, France. On Saturday afternoon, Italian authorities announced they had also taken hold of a £444 million boat – one of the world’s largest yachts –...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess

* Freighter worth $148 mln and had been parked in Hong Kong. * Two other freighters on lease from BOC Aviation still in Russia. March 30 (Reuters) - A Boeing 747-8 freighter that BOC Aviation Ltd leased to Russia’s AirBridgeCargo has flown from Hong Kong to California, according to FlightRadar24, after a U.S. judge signed an order allowing the lessor to repossess the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Germany's Scholz urges ceasefire in call with Russia's Putin

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a German government spokesperson said. In their nearly hour-long conversation, Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved and progress needed...
POLITICS
Inc.com

After 32 Long Years, McDonald's Just Made a Heart-Breaking Announcement

'Finding a decent place to eat is one of our biggest problems.'. Sometimes, you build a business, and it becomes more than a business. Sometimes, it becomes a symbol of something bigger than you could have ever imagined. That's what happened with McDonald's--and especially, the first McDonald's in Russia, located...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy