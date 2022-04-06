Germany will do everything it can to support Ukraine -Scholz

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately end his "destructive war" in Ukraine, vowing to continue supporting the country in every way possible until the Kremlin had withdrawn its troops.

"Withdraw your troops from Ukraine and until then, we will do everything we can to continue to support Ukraine," he said in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany is delivering weapons to Ukraine from its army stores that are "rapidly available and effective," he added

"It must be our goal that Russia does not win this war," he said.

