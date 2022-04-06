ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patara

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
When you go to Patara, you order the lamb shank massaman. We don’t make the rules. We like to think that they are decided by some glorious restaurant deity who understands that coconut milk, spices, potatoes, and almonds are the ultimate reward for the fact that you live in a city...

The Infatuation

Oriel

You sit on the couch at 11pm. “I’ll just watch one episode before bed,” you think. Next thing you know, it’s 2am, you’ve watched six episodes of Seinfeld that you’ve already seen at least three times, and work tomorrow is going to involve a lot of staring blankly at your laptop while you tell yourself you’ll stop staying up so late. But you’ll probably end up in exactly the same situation again next week. Which is how a night at Oriel goes too.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bar Moruno

This might be a tough pill for some Eastsiders to swallow, but when it comes to restaurants, Sunset Junction has become pretty sleepy. Bar Moruno might just reverse that trend. The upscale Spanish spot had a brief stint at The Original Farmers Market in 2016, but has now realized the full version of itself. Located inside the former Black Kettle space, Bar Moruno’s party-like energy hits you the second you walk in—you’ll spot friends and coworkers hovering over round wooden tables eating canned fish and swapping today’s best drama and a walk-in bar area that starts popping by 6:30pm every night. It’s fun, a little kitschy, and feels as close to a tapas bar in Barcelona as you’ll get in LA. And to that end, we recommend filling your table mostly with smaller dishes. We particularly love the silky smooth egg salad, creamy hen of the woods mushrooms served in a skillet, and a chorizo-filled Scotch egg that’s already one of our favorite bites of the year. That said, we’d come to Bar Moruno just to drink, too. There’s an entire gin martini section (try the salmon gin), a coffee-infused negroni, and a roaming Sherry specialist who maybe, just maybe will get you to appreciate Sherry.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Morito Hackney Road

Like missing out on tickets at Glasto (again) or prostate enlargement, it’s just a fact of life that anything that opens up in Hackney will automatically be cooler than at any equivalent place in London. Everything about Morito’s second restaurant in Hackney will make you want to bring all your friends here, all the time. The Spanish food (which has North African influences) is as good as ever, and there are occasional specials from the cook’s hometown on Crete, which you should definitely order. Also, don’t miss the seafood rice when it’s on.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

NIU Wine

The NIU Kitchen team’s latest pivot, NIU Wine, has almost immediately become our favorite spot for a low-key night out, date, or particularly exhausting Thursday that calls for a glass of wine and an excellent panna cotta. The narrow space still has the intimate dinner party energy of NIU Kitchen (which is now located a few doors down the street)—with candlelight, tables perfect for couples, and lots of natural wine. There’s not really a wine menu. You just chat with the owner, and she’ll bring you some bottles to try. There is a rotating food menu, though, and it’s full of wine bar appropriate tapas like bacalhau with sofrito aioli, charcuterie, and a spiced chocolate truffle you definitely want alongside a glass of that red you picked because you liked the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Adalina

Do you like a large dining room and a sea of white tablecloths? How about servers in tuxedo jackets preparing a Caesar salad tableside? Well, you will find all of these things at Adalina, an upscale Italian restaurant in the Gold Coast. And even though this sounds like the ingredients of a stuffy restaurant, this spot walks the line between fancy and overly formal - both because of the friendly service, and because it’s busy and loud enough that you won’t feel like you’re eating in a library. Plus, the food is really good. The menu has dishes like gnocco fritto with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, and honey (a fantastic starter) housemade pastas like a wonderful ravioli with corn, truffle, and balsamic drizzle, and entrees like a tender bone-in veal parmigiana.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Melody

Not to be confused with the Virgil Village wine bar with a similar name, Melody Lounge in Chinatown serves an extensive list of craft beers and spins records every night of the week. Paper lanterns bathe the room in a sultry red glow while DJs play whatever mix of tropical house, Latin trap, future beats, soul, or funk they feel like that night. It’s laidback and fun in an effortless way, the way everyone wishes they could be.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

