Xi'an Impression

Supawan is a Thai restaurant near King’s Cross that totally blends in with its surroundings. Caledonian Road is one of the most understated parts of London, and Supawan doesn’t jump out at you any more than any other restaurant around here. Inside there are wooden tables and some funky orange seating. It feels functional rather than fashionable, but it’s the food here packs a punch. The yum khao tod starter is fantastic, but leaving a description of this crispy rice salad at that would be doing it a disservice. The chilli, ginger, and lime feels like acupuncture for your mouth. It’s glorious. A lot of the food here has that kind of effect on you. That ice cold water on your face and a slap for good measure feeling. Chicken red curry and tom yum soup are invigorating and delicious. Whilst chicken (and prawn) stuffed crispy chicken wings are a complete revelation. Especially when we think of mushroom stuffed mushrooms, devilled eggs, and other sad alumni from the 1980s school of self-stuffing.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO