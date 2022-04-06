Xi'an Impression

As the name suggests, the Bageler’s Coffeehouse is a one-stop shop for all your bagel and coffee needs. Open daily until 3pm, this Lincoln Park spot is great for grabbing breakfast or lunch to go, or for dining in while getting some work done. Their kettle-boiled bagels have a firm crust with a soft, doughy interior, come in classic varieties like everything or cinnamon raisin, and are perfect vessels for one of their housemade cream cheeses, like the giardiniera. If you’re in the market for a sandwich (especially when you need a break from the same sad bologna you've been having for the past two weeks), try The Butcher: an Italian meat triple-threat of salami, mortadella, and hot coppa with muenster, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic mayo.
