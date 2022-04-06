ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Xi'an Impression

By Jake Missing
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first time you go to Xi’an you’ll notice that it’s smack bang opposite Arsenal’s football stadium. Ignore it. Football fan or not, this little Chinese restaurant is easily the most compelling thing around Highbury and Holloway. It’s a white-walled, 12-or-so table affair. It doesn’t take bookings and doesn’t pretend to...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

King Palace Chinese BBQ

On any given night at King Palace, you’re bound to find large round tables of people gathered around a lazy susan full of Chinese-style barbecue, which can be hard to find in Miami. This is definitely the place to get great char siu and Peking duck, along with crispy pork belly and soy sauce chicken. However, if you’re looking for more than just an endless supply of roast meats, the drunken chicken or jellyfish salad (both served cold) is an ideal way to start the meal. The stir-fried scallops with lily bulbs and sliced lotus root with Cantonese sausage, bacon, and ham are also two excellent things to order alongside your barbecue feast.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Supawan

Supawan is a Thai restaurant near King’s Cross that totally blends in with its surroundings. Caledonian Road is one of the most understated parts of London, and Supawan doesn’t jump out at you any more than any other restaurant around here. Inside there are wooden tables and some funky orange seating. It feels functional rather than fashionable, but it’s the food here packs a punch. The yum khao tod starter is fantastic, but leaving a description of this crispy rice salad at that would be doing it a disservice. The chilli, ginger, and lime feels like acupuncture for your mouth. It’s glorious. A lot of the food here has that kind of effect on you. That ice cold water on your face and a slap for good measure feeling. Chicken red curry and tom yum soup are invigorating and delicious. Whilst chicken (and prawn) stuffed crispy chicken wings are a complete revelation. Especially when we think of mushroom stuffed mushrooms, devilled eggs, and other sad alumni from the 1980s school of self-stuffing.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Morito Hackney Road

Like missing out on tickets at Glasto (again) or prostate enlargement, it’s just a fact of life that anything that opens up in Hackney will automatically be cooler than at any equivalent place in London. Everything about Morito’s second restaurant in Hackney will make you want to bring all your friends here, all the time. The Spanish food (which has North African influences) is as good as ever, and there are occasional specials from the cook’s hometown on Crete, which you should definitely order. Also, don’t miss the seafood rice when it’s on.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Joy King Lau

Joy King Lau is definitely one of the more relaxed restaurants in Chinatown, and one you should head to if you have a meal with your parents or relatives in the diary. Speaking of older folk, they also have a lift installed in case you don’t feel like trekking up the stairs, and it’s a multi-storey place, so there’s a good chance you might need it. The food’s solid, and we like their dim sum and their crab–it’s messy, but worth it.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken And Dumplings#Best Chicken#Room Temperature#Food Drink#Xi An Impression#Arsenal#Chinese#Xi Anese
The Infatuation

Singburi

We’ve eaten a lot of Thai food in London, and we’re comfortably able to say that Singburi is up there with the best of them. Sure, you can get that spicy red curry or pad thai you’ve been craving, but you really want to be getting a few friends together and diving deep on their daily specials. The cucumber salad with prawn floss and mangosteen or whole crab are both great places to start, and the moo krob is basically a class A narcotic masquerading as deep fried pork belly. You definitely should book, as it’s rammed with locals most nights, and it’s BYOB so feel free to bring the finest bottle of plonk you can find in the local Spar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nandine

Finding a foolproof pick-me-up method isn’t easy. Maybe you read your old school reports and count the gold stars. Maybe you get online and spunk fifty quid on another very necessary summer jacket. Or, maybe, you put on some trainers, cue up Eye Of The Tiger, and go running for 0.1km. Whatever your method, bin it. And pay a visit to Nandine instead.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Melody

Not to be confused with the Virgil Village wine bar with a similar name, Melody Lounge in Chinatown serves an extensive list of craft beers and spins records every night of the week. Paper lanterns bathe the room in a sultry red glow while DJs play whatever mix of tropical house, Latin trap, future beats, soul, or funk they feel like that night. It’s laidback and fun in an effortless way, the way everyone wishes they could be.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Udupi Palace

Udupi Palace is where you go when you want to show up in sweats, catch up with a friend for an hour, and eat some of the best dosas in the Mission. The ones at this South Indian vegetarian spot are perfectly crispy, filled with well-spiced potatoes, and, depending on the kind you get (like the mysore) are roughly the size and shape of a small briefcase. This small spot also does a saag paneer that’s heavier on the spinach, ultra puffy poori, fried samosas that get a boost of flavor from an array of chutneys, and a big curry section. And if getting dressed in sweats and casually popping in for a meal is still too much for you to handle, don’t stress. Udupi Palace also runs a solid takeout operation.
WORLD
The Infatuation

The Bagelers Coffeehouse

As the name suggests, the Bageler’s Coffeehouse is a one-stop shop for all your bagel and coffee needs. Open daily until 3pm, this Lincoln Park spot is great for grabbing breakfast or lunch to go, or for dining in while getting some work done. Their kettle-boiled bagels have a firm crust with a soft, doughy interior, come in classic varieties like everything or cinnamon raisin, and are perfect vessels for one of their housemade cream cheeses, like the giardiniera. If you’re in the market for a sandwich (especially when you need a break from the same sad bologna you've been having for the past two weeks), try The Butcher: an Italian meat triple-threat of salami, mortadella, and hot coppa with muenster, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic mayo.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Eyval

Eyval is the newest restaurant from the team behind Prospect Heights’ Sofreh, and it’s next door to Sofreh Cafe (from the same owners) in Bushwick. Starters and small plates are the move here, and you should order as many as your table can agree on. Portions are small, and the plating is chic, so your first impression might be that you’re getting pretentious food at pretentious prices—but dishes like the fava bean borani topped with sprigs of dill and the potato tahdig sitting in a rich plum sauce have a startling amount of flavor for how simple they sound. This restaurant has buzzy energy that keeps the waitstaff on the move, so it’s good for a leisurely night out with a group of friends who want to eat some of the best Persian food in Brooklyn. The energy is also infectious enough to make a solo dinner at the bar surprisingly fun.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

J28 sandwich bar

This fast casual spot right on Young Circle makes the best Peruvian sandwiches in all South Florida. Each one comes on a housemade crusty roll that tastes just like what you’d get at a sanguchería in Lima. Their pan con chicharrón, a traditional breakfast sandwich available all day, is a must-order. It features crispy slices of deep-fried pork, fried sweet potatoes, and a tangy sarsa criolla. If you’re about that spicy life, definitely order it slathered with their fiery homemade rocoto sauce. Their lomo saltado sandwich is also delicious, and they even pack everything separately if you’re doing takeout so nothing gets soggy, not even the fries. Each order comes with a tiny cup of creamy, mildly spicy papitas a la huancaína. They also make some of South Florida’s best empanadas from scratch (yes, even the dough). If J28 were in Miami, they’d definitely make it on our guide to the best Peruvian restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Espresso Beans for the Perfect Cup of Joe

If you're an espresso fanatic, you know that the flavor, body and consistency of your java depend largely on the type of espresso beans you use. Using quality beans will reward you with a cup that's smooth and rich in flavor. "Quality espresso beans and coffee beans are critical to...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Union

Union is a bar where you can get a fantastic dinner to go with your drinks. It’s the sister restaurant of Lardon, and while Lardon is a salumeria specializing in charcuterie spreads, Union really wants to feed you. The dishes here all have little twists that make them stand out from the usual pub food suspects — like lightly breaded fried olives filled with mortadella, or juicy lamb and pistachio meatballs swimming in a caper salsa verde. We’re also huge fans of their wonderful burger: a thick brisket and chuck patty topped with crispy onions, bone marrow aioli, and thinly sliced pickles to cut through the richness. To remind us that this is a bar, they have a long whiskey list, which they use to make a variety of creative Old Fashioneds.
TOWN OF UNION, NY
The Infatuation

Rival Bros Coffee Bar

The Rival Bros location on Spruce looks like an apartment you might inherit if you were one of Logan Roy’s heirs from Succession. It’s gorgeous, with high ceilings supported on pillars, painted-black walls, and dark leather booths you’ll want to remember when you finally design your Rittenhouse Square penthouse. The coffee is also some of the best in the city, and while the food menu is small, there are always pastries behind the counter from local bakeries.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Oriel

You sit on the couch at 11pm. “I’ll just watch one episode before bed,” you think. Next thing you know, it’s 2am, you’ve watched six episodes of Seinfeld that you’ve already seen at least three times, and work tomorrow is going to involve a lot of staring blankly at your laptop while you tell yourself you’ll stop staying up so late. But you’ll probably end up in exactly the same situation again next week. Which is how a night at Oriel goes too.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Bagel Bakery

The Bagel Bakery in China Basin has been turning out New York-style bagels since 1976, and they’re still going strong. These not-too-bready bagels are still as reliable as ever. You can get them by the dozen, but the power move is to order the veggie bagel sandwich. It’s heavy on the veggies, like cucumber and tomato, and comes with a slightly sweet balsamic dressing that ties the whole thing together nicely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

NIU Wine

The NIU Kitchen team’s latest pivot, NIU Wine, has almost immediately become our favorite spot for a low-key night out, date, or particularly exhausting Thursday that calls for a glass of wine and an excellent panna cotta. The narrow space still has the intimate dinner party energy of NIU Kitchen (which is now located a few doors down the street)—with candlelight, tables perfect for couples, and lots of natural wine. There’s not really a wine menu. You just chat with the owner, and she’ll bring you some bottles to try. There is a rotating food menu, though, and it’s full of wine bar appropriate tapas like bacalhau with sofrito aioli, charcuterie, and a spiced chocolate truffle you definitely want alongside a glass of that red you picked because you liked the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Fat Shallot

After starting out as a food truck operation (hence the truck-shaped neon sign by the counter), Fat Shallot opened up their first brick and mortar in Lincoln Park. The menu only has six sandwiches, but they all taste great. The crispy buffalo chicken with creamy blue cheese and the Reuben with housemade corned beef are two of our favorites, especially when paired with a fun cocktail like a gin and tonic slushy, or an Adult Arnold Palmer. Similar to the menu, the space is compact: only a handful of tables and a couple of counter seats by the cashier. But, it's perfect for a quick lunch, casual dinner, or grabbing something to go.
LINCOLN PARK, NJ
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy