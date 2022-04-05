ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Has a New Most-Watched TV Show In a Single Week

By Matt Singer
MIX 108
MIX 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bridgerton was an absolute phenomenon in its first season on Netflix, but the second batch of episodes is proving even more successful. When Netflix announced its weekly batch of top 10 movies and shows, Bridgerton Season 2 was atop the list. Given the hype around the series, that’s not shocking. But...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Netflix Game Show Has Viewers Stressed Out and Furious

Netflix fans are absolutely stressed out by a new game show on the platform. People watching Is It Cake were furious at the real-life manifestation of 2020's biggest social media craze. That's right, Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day hosts a Netflix cooking show where bakers make cakes designed to look real. Then the judges try to guess which one is real: the object the cake is based on or the cake itself. It's a whole lot of fun to watch, but also infuriating because of the quality of the cakes. If anyone remembers how silly the memes got in 2020, imagine that with an actual production budget. Netflix's TUDUM talked to executive producer Dan Cutforth about the show. He confirmed that social media provided the inspiration.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

New Shows to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Atlanta’ Returns and ‘Halo’ Dawns

There’s so much new TV this week that we barely have time to write this intro. From the return of “Atlanta,” “Bridgerton,” “Riverdale,” and “9-1-1,” to Olivia Rodrigo concert films, mega-church documentaries and the long-awaited “Halo” adaptation, there’s simply TOO MUCH TO WATCH. But hey, we know you’ll give it your best shot.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Single's Inferno Season 2: Netflix Sets the Record Straight About Potential Installment of Reality TV Dating Show

Single’s Inferno ran from December 2021 to January 2022. Single’s Inferno added a new flavor to Netflix when it first hit the platform. In December, Netflix officially presented Single’s Inferno to its subscribers. The show features several single people who have been stranded on a deserted island. For nine days, the first cast members spent time together and accepted challenges to win a trip to Paradise with their chosen partner.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Television Series#Movies#Valhalla#Bridgerton Season 2
The Independent

New Netflix dating show The Ultimatum will have a queer season featuring mostly women

Netflix has announced that an upcoming season of new dating show The Ultimatum will be queer-focused and will feature mostly women.First announced at the end of an episode of Love is Blind in March, The Ultimatum encourages couples who are on the fence about their relationships to marry or move on.The first season will launch on Wednesday 6 April. In an announcement on Thursday (24 March), the streaming platform revealed that a second season is also in store for viewers. The news was shared on social using a parody boyband made of previous contestants from its romance reality shows.Jarrette...
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

New this week: ‘Deep Water,’ ‘Master,’ ‘WeCrashed’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play a picture-perfect couple prone to playing mind games in “Deep Water,” premiering Friday on Hulu. Also new this week: “Master,” a supernatural thriller starring Regina Hall on Amazon Prime Video, and “WeCrashed,” a new Apple TV+ film about the rise and fall of WeWork starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, March 23

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Is It Cake?, Bad Vegan, and Good Girls. IS IT CAKE THO? I NEED TO KNOW! Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list for Wednesday, March 23 is once again topped by the family-friendly baking competition show Is It Cake? If you've already blown through it and are hungry for more cake, check out some shows like Is It Cake? No. 2 on the list is the true crime limited series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a fascinating look at a famous chef's downfall. No. 3 is the fourth and final season of fan-favorite crime dramedy Good Girls. It's followed by another dramedy about a bad girl, Inventing Anna, at No. 4. The fifth and final season of Viking drama The Last Kingdom is at No. 5, reentering the top 5 after briefly sliding out.
TV SHOWS
MIX 108

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Be Disney+’s First Live Series

In what could be a major step in the evolution of Disney+, the streaming service announced today that it would become the new home of Dancing With the Stars this fall. The perennial primetime favorite, which has been airing on ABC since 2005, will now premiere new episodes on Disney+ for at least the next two seasons. It will be Disney+’s first live weekly show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
MIX 108

The Single Most Important Scene In ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is now in its final season after 11 years on television. That’s a long time. If you go back and rewatch the first two seasons, you’ll see that the show is almost unrecognizable now from the one it was when the show premiered all the way back in 2010.
TV SERIES
MIX 108

‘Severance’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

Severance has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Ben Stiller-directed workplace thriller stars Adam Scott as a man who undergoes a severance procedure at his office, Lumon Industries, allowing both him and his coworkers to leave their memories of work at work and their memories of home, well ... at home. What starts out as an experiment in achieving the ideal “work-life balance” quickly unravels into something much more sinister.
TV SERIES
103.7 The Hawk

WATCH: Montana, Remember These Old TV Shows?

So, as we were winding down the show today, we got to talking about how different network television is now versus when Paul and I were younger. When he looked it up, Paul was surprised to find that 'Mutual Of Omaha's Wild Kingdom' was on the air from 1963 through 1988. Twenty-five years!
MONTANA STATE
MIX 108

Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series For Apple

Harrison Ford has done just about everything you can do in Hollywood over the last 40+ years. But he’s basically just done those things in movies; to date he’s yet to cross over into doing television. That will change in the very near future, as Ford has reportedly...
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy