Four hospitalized after school bus crash in Columbus

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a pickup. Collen Droege, 62, of Aberdeen suffered incapacitating injuries, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department. The crash was at the intersection of East Melgaard Road and South Lloyd Street. Police and medics were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Droege was eastbound on East Melgaard on a bicycle and was crossing South Lloyd Street. Larry Littrell, 83, of Aberdeen was driving a pickup south on Lloyd. After stopping, Littrell proceeded through the intersection, but did not see Droege on his bicycle and the two collided, per the release. Littrell received a citation for careless driving, affording to police. This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Crash between pickup, bike sends bicyclist to hospital

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO