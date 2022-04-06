ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four hospitalized after school bus crash in Columbus

By Joe Clark
WYTV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

4 injured in school bus crash involving SUV driven by teen

CHARLEVOIX TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a Chevy Equinox driven by a teen on Monday morning, March 14, 9&10 News reports. A Charlevoix-Emmet ISD bus was traveling northbound on US-31 near Boyne City Road around...
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WYTV.com

Woman arrested after knife incident in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman is in custody after police said that a man was cut by a knife in Youngstown Tuesday morning. It happened on the East Side around 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atkinson Avenue. Police tell us it’s a case of domestic violence and that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News-Democrat

Millstadt school bus involved in two-vehicle crash

A school bus carrying five children between the ages of 6 and 12 was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Millstadt Monday morning. None of the children were injured, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at Town Hall Road and Illinois...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Schools#Hospital#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Wcmh
Northwest Florida Daily News

Man arrested, accused of DUI after crash involving Okaloosa County school bus. One student injured.

FORT WALTON BEACH — One student was injured Monday morning after an Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a crash with a drunk driver. Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Mooney Road Northwest and Chelsea Drive Northwest at about 8:20 a.m., according to a FWBPD Facebook post.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
FOX40

Students evacuate school bus after it catches fire

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County woman leaped into action on Friday afternoon when a bus of Valley View Charter students caught fire.  “It was so scary,” said Amilia Rymer.  Rymer was leaving the park with her 4-year-old son when they pulled behind the bus on El Dorado Hills Boulevard. But […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WYTV.com

Pa. woman faces charges after breaking man’s nose while driving

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman from Mercer County is due back in court later this month after she reportedly got into a fight with her boyfriend while they were driving down the road. 29-year-old Brandi Smith of Jamestown was arrested over the weekend on DUI, assault and child...
JAMESTOWN, PA
WAVY News 10

Hampton school bus driver had medical emergency before crash

A school bus driver had a medical emergency before a crash Monday morning in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3q7b80T. Hampton school bus driver had medical emergency before crash. Edenton police seek pickup driver that stole utility trailer. Man dies after crash on Palestine Road in Sussex. 2 men to serve decades...
HAMPTON, VA
WMDT.com

Accomack Co. school bus crash under investigation

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a school bus crash in Accomack County. We’re told the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. in the 34300 block of Lankford Highway. The crash involved a school bus and a tractor trailer, and lanes are blocked as a result.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Youngstown on Friday. The coroner said the man is James Sheets, 35. He was pronounced dead following the shooting at the intersection of Steel Street and Salt Springs Road.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
American News

Crash between pickup, bike sends bicyclist to hospital

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a pickup. Collen Droege, 62, of Aberdeen suffered incapacitating injuries, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department. The crash was at the intersection of East Melgaard Road and South Lloyd Street. Police and medics were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Droege was eastbound on East Melgaard on a bicycle and was crossing South Lloyd Street. Larry Littrell, 83, of Aberdeen was driving a pickup south on Lloyd. After stopping, Littrell proceeded through the intersection, but did not see Droege on his bicycle and the two collided, per the release. Littrell received a citation for careless driving, affording to police. This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Crash between pickup, bike sends bicyclist to hospital
ABERDEEN, SD
WYTV.com

Brookfield man charged after fatal crash

(WKBN) – A Brookfield man is now in the Trumbull County Jail, charged in a deadly crash. Zachary Thomas Carpenter is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. Police say he was driving a box truck that crashed into a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 71 last October. His passengers,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy