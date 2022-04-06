ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilray Q3 Revenue Grows 23% QoQ To $152M, Gives Update On Targeted Cost Synergies From Aphria Deal

By Nina Zdinjak
 3 days ago
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended Feb. 28, 2022 with net revenue up 23% from the previous quarter reaching $152 million.

“Our third quarter results reflect progress and momentum across all of our key business segments and geographies, setting the stage to achieve our target for $4B in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024," Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s chairman and chief executive officer, stated. "Tilray Medical – which now operates under a cohesive strategy and mission – has a near 20% share in Germany, providing clear benefits in its own right as well as a first-mover advantage that we will leverage as Germany and the EU move towards broader adult-use and medical use legalization."

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

  • The increase in net revenue was driven by 32% growth in cannabis revenue to $55 million, 64% growth in beverage alcohol revenue of $20 million and wellness revenue of $15 million.
  • Gross profit increased 31% to $40 million from $30 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased to 26% from 25% in the prior year quarter.
  • Significant growth in international cannabis with revenue up over 4,000% from the prior year quarter, and 37% increase in revenue in EMEA when compared to the previous quarter
  • Maintained #1 leadership position in Canada1 with 10.2% cannabis market share driven by Tilray’s comprehensive portfolio of adult-use brands, and growth in pre-roll and vape product categories.
  • Cost synergies from Aphria-Tilray combination of $76 million achieved on a run-rate basis to date. Expect to reach $80 million synergy target by May 31, 2022, five months ahead of schedule and to generate an additional $20 million in synergies in fiscal 2023.
  • Distribution revenue decreased 11% to $63 million during the third quarter from $70 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by the impact of changes in the exchange rate between the Euro and USD, which led to a $7 million reduction.

Tilray Launches The First Cannabis Edible Available in Quebec: Solei Bites Why Tilray Stock Could Surge Over 60% On A Break Of This Pattern As MORE Vote Approaches

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

