One injured in Tuesday night shooting on Wilmot Street, BRPD says

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday evening in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call at about 5:10 p.m. and arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Drive to find two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken by paramedics to the hospital, where one of the men died.

HARVEY, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO