Subaru buyers are liberals. Not all of them, of course, but it’s got to be most. They have their causes and wear them as bumper stickers. And Subaru has courted them. For instance, it was the first carmaker to appeal to LGBT buyers in its advertising. Outside of Saab (rest in peace), no OEM has so clearly accumulated an ideologically focused customer base. They know what they want, and what they want is an electric Subie.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO