There was a time in the NHL when Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry seemed inseparable. Both were taken in the first round of the NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks in 2003. Just four years later, the pair won a Stanley Cup while also winning individual accolades along the way. Now, with both in their late 30s, Getzlaf has announced he will retire at the end of this season. Perry, who is currently playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, was asked about this in a pre-game interview Tuesday night and couldn't help but get emotional.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO