Gerrit Cole is complaining again. Cole started for the New York Yankees during Friday's Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. He only went four innings while surrendering three runs to the Boston Red Sox. The 31-year-old didn't have his best stuff and it showed, particularly in the first inning when he gave up three runs. After the game, Cole didn't take the blame for his average outing, instead he took aim at the Opening Day festivities and blamed them for his being out of rhythm.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO