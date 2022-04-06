Massachusetts coronavirus cases jump by 27 percent

BOSTON (CBS) — While COVID cases may be declining nationwide, cases of the stomach flu are on the rise and returning to pre-pandemic levels. For several weeks now we’ve been seeing more and more patients with belly pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. This is consistent with a new report from the CDC that the norovirus, the germ responsible for the stomach flu, has been increasingly active since January. In fact, between last August and March of this year, there were nearly 448 norovirus outbreaks recorded in 12 different states including Massachusetts, compared to only 78 outbreaks the year before. This is likely due to the fact that we’ve been lifting COVID restrictions. Norovirus is easily passed from person to person through contaminated food, water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, not through the air. But if people aren’t washing their hands or disinfecting surfaces as frequently, it’s not surprising that germs like the norovirus are taking full advantage.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO