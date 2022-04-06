ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts coronavirus cases jump by 27 percent

By Tribune Content Agency
Bangor Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState health officials on Tuesday reported a continuing jump in new coronavirus cases, as COVID-19 hospitalizations also ticked up. The state Department of Public Health reported 1,116 COVID-19 cases, a 27 percent increase from 882 infections recorded last Tuesday. Health officials are warning that the omicron BA.2 “stealth” variant is...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 17

Related
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

While COVID Is Declining, Cases Of Stomach Flu Are Rising

BOSTON (CBS) — While COVID cases may be declining nationwide, cases of the stomach flu are on the rise and returning to pre-pandemic levels. For several weeks now we’ve been seeing more and more patients with belly pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.  This is consistent with a new report from the CDC that the norovirus, the germ responsible for the stomach flu, has been increasingly active since January. In fact, between last August and March of this year, there were nearly 448 norovirus outbreaks recorded in 12 different states including Massachusetts, compared to only 78 outbreaks the year before. This is likely due to the fact that we’ve been lifting COVID restrictions. Norovirus is easily passed from person to person through contaminated food, water, or by touching contaminated surfaces, not through the air.  But if people aren’t washing their hands or disinfecting surfaces as frequently, it’s not surprising that germs like the norovirus are taking full advantage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wastewater samples show rise in covid levels

BOSTON — Boston’s wastewater samples are starting to show a rise in covid levels, perhaps predicting another wave is beginning. A new covid variant is starting to spread, but it isn’t causing severe illness. Experts look at the sewage data, which is the earliest sign of how...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#State
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy