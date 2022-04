A Tokyo-based automotive company is unveiling a $124 million wind tunnel in central Ohio. The Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio (HALO) facility ushers in a new era of development testing for electric and race vehicles located in East Liberty, Ohio, northwest of the state's capitol. The facility will be able to test Honda and Acura vehicles' aerodynamics, aeroacoustics and racing. Its equipped with a five-belt rolling road system designed for vehicle development and a second single wide-belt system to test sports cars and race vehicles. The tunnel can generate wind speeds of more than 190 miles per hour. More than 500 microphones are used to measure magnitude and detect exactly where sound occurs in the vehicle. The company is ramping up to full utilization through 2022. Upon full operation, researchers from other companies will be able to rent out private space to conduct testing on its products.

EAST LIBERTY, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO