ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Glinsmann Wins Washington Ward 1 Special Election

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Ward 1 in the City of Washington cast their ballots to elect a new council representative Tuesday. The unofficial results from the Washington County Auditor’s Office show Bethany...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
Washington, IA
Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Lawmakers to be polled on special session to investigate Montana elections

The Montana Secretary of State will poll state legislators over the next month on whether they want to convene a special session to investigate the state’s elections systems. This week, a group of 10 GOP legislators submitted the request to Christi Jacobsen’s office. For months, a handful of Republican lawmakers have been lobbying for a special session that would include an investigative committee to probe the security of Montana’s elections. The proposed convening date of the intended single-day special session is May 2. Despite a lack of evidence showing widespread voter fraud — and sweeping wins by the GOP in 2020 —...
MONTANA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma Supreme Court declines to stop special election

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected an attorney’s attempt to stop a special election for the state’s soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat. The high court on Thursday denied attorney Stephen Jones’ request to assume original jurisdiction in the case. All nine justices concurred. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Editorial | Iowa loses when cannabis is criminalized

Iowans suffer under the criminalization of cannabis. Our prisons are overwhelmed with Iowans charged with possession of even small amounts of recreational marijuana — a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to six months imprisonment for a first offense— and the economy loses out on revenue and even jobs.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

I-65 killer has ties to Iowa

The crew sits down with the Bohannon family to discuss everyone's playing days. The ACLU of Iowa has sent letters to four cities stating that their panhandling ordinances violate free speech and must be repealed. Wall of Gratitude sharing positive thoughts to help mental health at Coe College. Updated: 3...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Bermel wins North Liberty city council special election

An astronaut from Cedar Falls took part in the first space walk of the year at the International Space Station. Dubuque school district approves $1,000 incentives for teachers, staff. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dubuque Community Schools approved $1,000 incentives for teachers, counselors and nurses who did not qualify for the...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twenty candidates file for First District special election

Past and present legislators, a former state party chair and local business and community leaders are among the 20 candidates running in a special election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. By Tuesday afternoon shortly before the 5 p.m. filing deadline, 20 candidates had registered with the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy