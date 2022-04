LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. The men’s 100 free LCM world rankings were a warzone this morning. First, Great Britain’s Lewis Burras took the top time in the world with his 48.15 prelims swim at the British Swimming Championships. Then, Maxime Grousset beat out Burras’ mark twice when he swam a 48.09 and a 48.03 in the prelims and finals of French nationals respectively. But Burras came back in the finals of his own meet, and he became the first man to break 48 this year with his 47.88 that won the 100 free.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO