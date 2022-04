DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hope Hamilton are making their case to voters as they compete in the May 24 Democratic primary runoff for the 30th Congressional District. Hamilton, a former Congressional staffer who’s been active in running political campaigns in North Texas said, “I’m the right candidate for the right time.” Crockett, a State Representative of Dallas said, “We were winning this race when we got into this race. We’re going to win this race at the end of the day.” Voters in the district will decide who they want to succeed Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who’s retiring at the...

DALLAS, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO