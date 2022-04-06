Looks like Lexus’s new EV will have a yoke

Lexus, like every other manufacturer, must have one eye on the future to survive. To that end, it has promised to introduce at least three new electric vehicles and has turned to design students to see what the future of luxury mobility may look like. Luxury Lexus mobility today looks good from most angles, but there's no denying that the brand's signature spindle grille is almost as controversial as BMW's elongated kidneys. With the right proportions, it can look pretty good, but as the Lexus LX proves, the Japanese automaker does not always show restraint. So will things change much when the automaker fully embraces electrification? In an interview with Luxurylaunches, Head of Toyota and Lexus Global Design Simon Humphries answers that question and more.

