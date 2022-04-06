ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Looks like Lexus’s new EV will have a yoke

topgear.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUh oh, looks like Lexus agrees with Tesla on something. Teaser shots showing the “production model” of...

www.topgear.com

CarBuzz.com

DeLorean Says It's All-New EV Will Be A Driver's Delight

According to DeLorean's new CEO, Joost de Vries, its new all-electric coupe will be a driver's car and not an homage to the famous movie car from Back to the Future. De Vries spoke to Motor Authority recently and revealed some inside information about bringing the DeLorean name back to life. There were plans to electrify DMC-12 models using the former company's trademarks, parts, and assets, but the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act took too long to come into effect. Classic DeLorean currently owns all of the trademarks, surplus parts, and tooling needed to make the DMC-12.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Will Reinvent Trademark Design Flourishes For The EV Age

Lexus, like every other manufacturer, must have one eye on the future to survive. To that end, it has promised to introduce at least three new electric vehicles and has turned to design students to see what the future of luxury mobility may look like. Luxury Lexus mobility today looks good from most angles, but there's no denying that the brand's signature spindle grille is almost as controversial as BMW's elongated kidneys. With the right proportions, it can look pretty good, but as the Lexus LX proves, the Japanese automaker does not always show restraint. So will things change much when the automaker fully embraces electrification? In an interview with Luxurylaunches, Head of Toyota and Lexus Global Design Simon Humphries answers that question and more.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Here’s what the future of battery recycling is going to look like for EV owners

Big-battery manufacturing is ramping up to power EVs, but what will we do with the batteries when they’re dead? There’s a lot of money going into battery recycling companies, but equally important is how those companies actually procure the batteries in order to recycle them. Electrek spoke with Leo Raudys, the CEO of Call2Recycle, about how the Atlanta-based company closes the loop between producers, consumers, and recyclers and makes it easier to get dead e-mobility batteries into recyclers’ hands.
ENVIRONMENT
topgear.com

TopGear.com Electric Awards 2022: the best EVs in the world revealed

Turn on Javascript to watch the video. Forget the Oscars. Forget the Grammys. Forget the East Sussex Root Vegetable of the Year awards. This is the ceremony you’ve been waiting for – the 2022 TopGear.com Electric Awards. In this slap-free zone, Top Gear magazine’s editor Jack Rix will be dishing out 17 awards from our state-of-the-art sustainable shed in London to the greatest electric cars in the world right now.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The New Dockers Collection Doesn't Look Anything Like Dockers

Khakis are to Dockers what jeans are to Levi's. (It was actually Levi's that introduced the Dockers brand back in 1986.) They're the foundation for the entire brand, but they also set the standard for the category at large. Even if you've moved on to more elevated iterations, they're probably based off the originals — which, albeit basic, are iconic, because they pulled the pants from their military roots and introduced them to the masses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

What Will the New Patek Philippe Nautilus Look Like?

When Patek Philippe President Thierry Stern announced in early 2021 that the stainless steel Nautilus ref. 5711 was kaput, the watch world held its breath. It was clear that Mr. Stern felt it was time for a hard reset. “We cannot put a single watch on top of our pyramid,” he told The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

What is the best electric car for beginners?

If it ain't broke, don't fix it – an electric Vauxhall Corsa is a perfectly realistic introduction to future driving. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It’s a bit strange, this grand transition to zero emission...
CARS
topgear.com

Check out these SEVEN Easter Jeep Safari concept cars

Last year Jeep showed off the Magneto in Moab. It was essentially a Wrangler that had been retrofitted with an electric powertrain, and now there’s a version 2.0. It follows the same theme as the original concept, but this year Jeep has upped the power from 281bhp to a mighty 616bhp. There’s also more than triple the torque (850lb ft) and Jeep reckons it’ll do 0-60mph in less than 3.0 seconds.
CARS
topgear.com

TG Electric Awards 2022: Chris Harris’s pick

Harris goes for the 600bhp hybrid Polestar 1. Here’s why. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. I am going to cheat and pick a hybrid, because these are our Electric Awards and we can make them up as we go along. The Polestar 1 is, for me, one of the most interesting cars I’ve driven in the past 10 years. I always suspected that a hybrid would be the solution for me on the road, but I’ve never driven a hybrid that was a hybrid. Lots of cars call themselves hybrids, but they’re not. They tend to be petrol-engined cars that have a tiny amount of electricity to appease politicians, or range extenders that people use in weird ways.
CARS
topgear.com

TG's best retro electric car: the Hyundai Grandeur

From the least glamorous corner of Hyundai comes one of the coolest one-off concepts. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. An official, in-house retro EV reinvention of something curious from Hyundai’s back catalogue. Based on an original Grandeur, an Eighties saloon that was essentially a Mitsubishi Debonair in costume, the Heritage Series Grandeur is a bizarre but brilliant exercise that proves you can, in fact, polish a turd. Logic has been flung wantonly out the window and it’s hard not to be dragged along for the ride. Not least because the end result ends up feeling like a mash-up between an ‘80s club night and a Grand Theft Auto gang car, with a side order of used-car-lot Cadillac. An odd recipe but one which results in sheer retro perfection.
CARS
topgear.com

TG's electric car of the year: the Volkswagen ID Buzz

There's a real *cough* buzz around VW's EV comeback kid. Here's why it's our overall winner. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The second coming of the VW bus. Or the eighth, depending on how you count. The aim is definitely to hark back to the 1950 original, the Type 2 (the Type 1 was the Beetle), but of course the VW van has never gone away. But don’t think of the ID Buzz as a van. Yes, you can have a Cargo version with three seats up front and a cavern behind, but the one we’re awarding is the five-seater with a sliding door on each side, a boot measured in cubic metres and possibly the most feelgood driving environment of any car on sale today.
CARS
topgear.com

Electric Awards 2022

TG's electric car of the year: the Volkswagen ID Buzz. TG's readers choice award: the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.
CARS
topgear.com

TG Electric Awards 2022: Freddie Flintoff’s pick

The first car to make Freddie think, ‘I want one of these’, is an 800bhp truck. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. I am not going to lie, the Rivian is the only electric car I’ve driven in the past 12 months... but it ticks so many of my boxes. It’s a pickup truck. It’s big. It’s got a load of gadgets. It’s also got 800bhp, goes from 0–60mph in three seconds, has a battery range of 300 miles with the small pack, 400 miles with the big one. And it looks the absolute nuts.
CARS
topgear.com

Ready for a new classic British sports car? Meet the Caton

Restomod ahoy: but Caton plans to update much more than just old sports cars. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. It’s been a little while since a new British sports car company was announced, hasn’t it? Now you’ve got used to Gordon Murray Automotive and Radford, here’s another entry: Caton.
BUSINESS
topgear.com

Porsche is investing $75m into a synthetic fuels company

Fancy a 911 powered by eFuels? It could happen sooner than you think... Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We know Porsche has been looking into the use of eFuels for a while, and the company has now announced that it is investing $75million into a firm called HIF Global LLC. Among other things, HIF Global LLC is building the Haru Oni eFuel pilot plant in Punta Arenas, where large-scale production of a synthetic fuel is set to begin in mid-2022.
BUSINESS
topgear.com

The beginner’s guide to Lotus

Lotus is a few things, actually – an F1 team, a car maker, an engineering firm. What Lotus is to you rather depends on who and where you’re from – and what you like. For some, Lotus will be the crack engineers who gave the early Nineties Corvette ZR-1 a twin overhead cam V8 and as much poke as the contemporary Testarossa. For others, it’ll be the Formula One team that changed the game and claimed a run of victories in the process. For most of us, though, it’s that plucky little British company that makes lightweight sports cars, as per one of the the most famous maxims in motoring history: “Adding power makes you faster on the straights. Subtracting weight makes you faster everywhere.” So sayeth the Prophet Chapman, Amen.
CARS
topgear.com

Peugeot 508 PSE SW - long-term review

We've had a road trip (and an argument) in the TG Peugeot 508. You join us exactly 90 seconds into a 10-hour journey from Calais to Courchevel for an upcoming feature. Rowan is frustrated behind the wheel of Charlie’s 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered; the designated support car that’s chock-full of cameras and artery hardening confectionary.
BUYING CARS

