Music

Conductor was killed ahead of Ukraine benefit concert

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tragic death of Boris Brott, killed by a speeding car in Hamilton,...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Conductor flees Ukraine ‘with sick mother and dog’

The Ukrainian conductor Natalia Ponomarchuk has been telling Estonian media how she escaped from Odessa. ‘When we hid in the basement, with documents, I finally thought I had to deal with my mother and I couldn’t take anything else. I could only help my mother. She needs me, she walks badly. I had to consider her strength. I could take my mother, my dog ​​and nothing else at the same time. I just took the documents and my mother’s sweater so she wouldn’t get cold. The nights were cold.’
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Canada outcry as much-loved maestro is killed crossing the road

We are shocked and distressed to report the death, in a hit and run incident, of the well-known Canadian conductor and artistic director Boris Brott. Boris, who was 78, was crossing a road in Hamilton, Ontario, at ten in the morning when he was hit by a speeding vehicle that was driving on the wrong side. He was on his way to a hospital appointment.
WORLD
CBS News

More than 100 shelter dogs that survived starvation in war-torn Ukraine turned away at the Poland border, animal charity says

Less than a week after more than 300 dogs were found dead in an animal shelter near Borodyanka, Ukraine, where they starved to death without any food or water for more than a month, a representative from Naturewatch Foundation tells CBS News that the dogs that survived are now being turned away at the Poland border due to regulations that stipulate animals can only cross with an owner.
ANIMALS
Slipped Disc

Signora Muti leads rescue mission to Ukraine

The Italian news agency ANSA reports that Cristina Mazzavillani Muti, married to the maestro, is taking two empty buses from Ravenna to Kyiv on Monday to rescue 60 chorus singers, dancers and technicians from the Kiev opera house, who are fleeing with family members. Cristina is honorary president of the...
EUROPE
Slipped Disc

Why are UK orchestras silent on Ukraine?

The major French orchestras have united to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their ranks. Seven leading German concert halls have organized a national tour for the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra. And the UK?. Not a peep. (Except from the LPO’s new artistic director.) Why is that?
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Boss of Russian National Orchestra is fired

We hear that Svetlana Rips was relieved of her post today as chief executive of Mikhail Pletnev’s Russian National Orchestra. Neither Pletnev nor his orchestra has yet been persuaded to issue the required patriotic statement in support of the Putin war in Ukraine. These two statements are believed to...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Big guns are blasting in at the Czech Philharmonic

Franz Welser-Möst is having a honeymoon relationship with the Czech Phil, booming away at Bruckner this weekend to standing ovations and promising to return both as a guest conductor and with his Cleveland Orchestra. Also bedding in at the Prague Hyatt is Sir Simon Rattle. Nothing has yet been...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

7 German cities put on tour of Kyiv Symphony

In a spontaneous gesture this morning, seven concerthalls in Germany booked a tour of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra in order to save the group from disbanding for lack of funds. The tour starts April 25 at Dresden’s Kulturpalast, followed by the Leipzig Gewandhaus, the Berlin Philharmonie and Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie. The orchestra is led by its Italian chief conductor Luigi Gaggero, with soloists Diana Tishchenko and Aleksey Semenenko.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

A young Ukrainian surges at Carl Nielsen contest

The semi-finalists have been chosen at the Carl Nielsen Competition in Odense. Hans Christian Aavik (Estonia) Sarah Jégou-Sageman (France) Luts, at 17, is by far the youngest.
EUROPE
Slipped Disc

Death of Met tenor, 60

We have seen reports of the death last month of Stephen O’Mara, an American tenor who sang leading roles in many world opera houses. A Beverly Sills protege at City Opera, among the career highlights he cited was an Aida at the pyramids in Egypt and Tom Rakewell in The Rake’s Progress at Glyndebourne.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

2 Ukrainians win through to the Nielsen finals

The youngest contestant, Bohdan Luts, 17, is one of three in the violin final at the Carl Nielsen Competition in Odense. The other two are Hans Christian Aavik (Sweden) and Eun Che Kim (S Korea). The clarinet finals will feature Oleg Shebeta-Dragan from Kiev, against Panagiotis Giannakas and Ann Lepage.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Shostakovich cellist dies, 77

The Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory has reported the death of Professor Alexander Korchagin, cellist of the Shostakovich Quartet. He founded the quartet with Rafael Davidyan in 1966 and enjoyed international success.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Why Russia still produces the best pianists

From my review of Elizabeth Wilson’s biography of Maria Yudina, out in this weekend’s Wall Street Journal:. This may not be the timeliest moment to proclaim Russia’s creative superiority, but the musical facts are incontrovertible. Over the past century, Russia has produced most of the world’s outstanding pianists, from Rachmaninov and Horowitz at the dawn of recording to Daniil Trifonov and Igor Levit right now.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Just in: Berlin Philharmonic cancels Odesa trip

It appears the elite orchestra was planning to play this year’s Europakonzert in a Ukrainian port city presently under Russian bombardment. This morning they decided to cancel. Press release:. The Berliner Philharmoniker have celebrated the anniversary of their founding on 1 May with the Europakonzert at a location of...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

NY Times names chief music critic

In what many will see as a foregone conclusion, the classical music editor Zachary Woolfe has been named chief critic in succession to the retired Anthony Tommasini. The announcement is a classic of unqualified Times self-praise:. We are delighted to announce that Zachary Woolfe will be the next classical music...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Vienna faces protests over Currentzis concert

A planned appearance by the Greek conductor and his Russian musicAeterna ensemble, funded by a sanctioned bank, is attracting hostile responses on social media. Like this, from the Vienna-based Ukrainian violinist Vira Zhuk, pictured below at her own fundraiser for 73 unaccompanied children evacuated from Ukraine. Vira writes:. Dear team...
PROTESTS
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Russian ballet chief quits

The Russian ballet master Igor Zelensky has abruptly left the Bavarian State Ballet, where he has been director since 2016. ‘Leading a ballet company requires absolute concentration and capacity,’ said Zelensky. ‘However, at present, private family affairs require my full attention and time, which are not compatible with the management of a ballet company. Therefore, after careful consideration, I decided to resign as the ballet director of the Bavarian State Ballet from April 4, 2022 and to withdraw from all tasks related to it. My family needs all my support now.’
THEATER & DANCE

