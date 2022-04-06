Conductor was killed ahead of Ukraine benefit concert

The Russian ballet master Igor Zelensky has abruptly left the Bavarian State Ballet, where he has been director since 2016. ‘Leading a ballet company requires absolute concentration and capacity,’ said Zelensky. ‘However, at present, private family affairs require my full attention and time, which are not compatible with the management of a ballet company. Therefore, after careful consideration, I decided to resign as the ballet director of the Bavarian State Ballet from April 4, 2022 and to withdraw from all tasks related to it. My family needs all my support now.’
Comments / 0