Imagine being outdoors, and listening to some of the biggest musical acts in the world while you work, right here in Bangor. I was lucky to have two really cool summer jobs when I was young. Of course, radio was the first. Pretty amazing to be on the air when I was just a young pup at 13 years old. Then, this one summer in high school, I was an usher at Bangor Mall Cinemas, which was hard work, but I had a blast. Now imagine scoring a gig that would make you the envy of all your friends? Well, as luck would have it, THE place to be in Bangor during those hot summer nights, is now hiring!

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO