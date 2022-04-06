ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Texas man who fired 13 rounds during Floyd protest sentenced

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – A Texas man who says he is affiliated the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been sentenced to more than four...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Texas man sentenced for 46 months in federal court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KWTX) - Katy resident Wilson Romero, 55, has been sentenced to 46 months by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe on March 17. Romero plead guilty to violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act including one county of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Boerne, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Boerne, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WFAA

Man who carjacked woman outside North Texas grocery store gets sentenced to prison

IRVING, Texas — An Irving man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to an armed carjacking in August 2020. Markus DeWayne Vine, 28, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to carjacking and brandishing a firearm. Vine admitted that on Aug. 20, 2020, he carjacked a woman entering her Toyota Highlander outside a grocery store in Irving.
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Inmate escapes custody at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail to face drug charges escaped from the deputy who was escorting her at DFW Airport on April 8.Jerrecca Louise Stevenson, 24, was last seen walking near a hotel in Euless wearing a red hoodie, a black tank top, and gray sweatpants. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said she still had restraints on at the time of her escape from custody.Stevenson faced charges for Insufficient Bond on Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Possession of Controlled Substance and will now face an additional charge for Escape.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 214-749-8641.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy