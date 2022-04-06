ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Iowa man linked to 1980s killings in Kentucky, Indiana

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana State Police said Tuesday that they used genealogical data and crime scene evidence to link an Iowa man who died in 2013 to the killings of three female motel clerks and sexual assault of a fourth in Indiana and Kentucky from 1987 through 1990. Harry Edward Greenwell,...

The price of gas continues to climb seemingly on a daily basis. As of this writing (Friday, March 11th, 2022), the national average is $4.33 per gallon for regular (the 87 octane most of us use) according to AAA. That's up two cents from yesterday, and well above the previous record of $4.10 back in 2008 before the financial crisis. Unfortunately, it looks like may be a while before we see them drop back down with some experts suggesting the higher prices will likely be around for "for weeks if not months," according to CBS News. There are a number of reasons for the spike in prices, none of which I'll get into here because that's not the point of this article. If you want more on that, the CBS News article I referenced two sentences ago explores those reasons in-depth. What I'm here to explore is why those of us living in Indiana, particularly the southern part of the state, find ourselves paying 20 to 25 cents more a gallon than our friends and neighbors just south of us in Kentucky.
The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list of […]
The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
A 27-year-old northeast Indiana man was among the four U.S. Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise. The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:
Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law six pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly and provided an update on a sub-variant of Omicron. • Senate Bill 104, which establishes in state law the Employment First Council to better serve and empower Kentuckians with disabilities and provide greater opportunities for these citizens and their families;
Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities have arrested a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says Nancy Barron, 46, surrendered to federal agents this morning on four charges related to the siege at the Capitol, which happened while lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
