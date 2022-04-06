ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Council’s electric car charge points hacked to show porn website

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEV owners on the Isle of Wight were faced with graphic images when trying to top up their batteries. Electric vehicle owners on the Isle of Wight have been given quite a shock when trying to top up their batteries at some council-run car parks. Screens on the charge...

www.shropshirestar.com

