NYC’s best night market is coming back for 2022!. Queens Night Market will be returning for the seventh year starting April 16. The wonderfully diverse, weekly food fest, which serves up a delightful taste of all that Queens has to offer, will be doing two “sneak preview” nights on April 16 and April 23. Tickets for those two Saturdays, which are currently available on the official Queens Night Market site, are $5 in advance and $8 at the door.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO