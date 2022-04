CLINTON — The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Monthly Networking Breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row. Those who attend may network with leaders of area businesses and hear about all things happening at KAC. There will be complimentary breakfast treats and beverages provided by the art center.

