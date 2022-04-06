ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second COVID-19 booster shots protect against Omicron infections—but not for long, major study says

By Ian Mount
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbpH9_0f0w0qSM00

President Joe Biden used his public second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to plea with Congress for more funds to fight the pandemic, and the FDA has approved them for people 50 and over, but a major new study suggests repeat boosters may not be the tool to stop Omicron.

While second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots provide additional protection against Omicron infections, they only did so for a very limited time, the study found, raising questions as to whether vaccines will have to be reformulated or whether protection against severe illness—not all infection—will be the primary focus of future public health efforts.

Using Israeli Ministry of Health data on more than 1.2 million people 60 and over who were eligible for the fourth dose during the period when Omicron was the dominant variant, the study's authors found that while a second booster of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine offered strong protection against severe infections for at least six weeks, the protection against all infections began to wane after four weeks and almost disappeared after eight.

"Overall, these analyses provided evidence for the effectiveness of a fourth vaccine dose against severe illness caused by the Omicron variant, as compared with a third dose administered more than 4 months earlier," the authors wrote. "For confirmed infection, a fourth dose appeared to provide only short-term protection and a modest absolute benefit."

Also from the study: After four weeks, people 60 and over who had only one booster were 3.5 times more likely to suffer severe illness than those who had the fourth dose. The comparative protection offered by the second booster even rose in the sixth week, to 4.3 times.

The likelihood of getting infected at all was another story. After four weeks, those with only one booster were twice as likely to get infected than those with a fourth dose, but that ratio fell to 1.1 times after eight weeks.

"Protection against confirmed infection appeared short-lived, whereas protection against severe illness did not wane during the study period," the researchers wrote.

Because the study only covered a two-month period, it was unclear if protection against severe illness faded after eight weeks. “More follow-up is needed in order to evaluate the protection of the fourth dose against severe illness over longer periods,” the authors wrote.

The study, published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, did not look at the effects of a fourth dose on those under 60, as the data was collected at a time when Israel had only approved a fourth does for people 60 and older, as well as for high-risk populations and health care workers.

Second booster needs

The analysis of the Israeli data will likely stoke debate over whether—and for whom—a fourth shot is needed. Several doctors told Fortune in March that the necessity of a fourth shot will depend on the virulence of any new coronavirus variants that spread.

“I think depending on what the new variants bring, there could be additional rounds of vaccination that will be required,” said Dr. William Checkley, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

“There's certainly every reason to think that whatever variant that comes out in the future, our prior protection will still be somewhat protective against the future variant,” Dr. Gregg Miller, an emergency-room doctor in Washington State and chief medical officer at Vituity, a physician-owned health care company, told Fortune. But, he added, a fourth booster shot could improve chances at combating severe illness.

“The higher and higher you build up that [immunity] wall, the harder and harder it's going to be for future variants to jump over it,” he said.

Comments / 27

#Omicron#Covid#Booster#Israeli#Ministry Of Health#Biontech Pfizer
The Charleston Press

Seven-month-old Covid-positive baby dies of untreated bacterial infection because it was discovered too late and not treated on time, parents to file lawsuit

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, most of the hospital capacities were switched towards treating Covid-ill patients, policy that put a lot of people in danger because treatment of other diseases and surgeries were constantly postponed. Now when the Covid-19 numbers are declining, hospitals are slowly getting back to normal, but the damage to some people is already done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for second Covid-19 booster shot for all adults

(CNN) -- Moderna announced Thursday that it's asked the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization for a second Covid-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older. Moderna is seeking an amendment of the FDA's emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine to allow a fourth vaccine dose for any adults who've gotten an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

