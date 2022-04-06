Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
The Green Bay Packers are coming off yet another massively disappointing season. However, questions surrounding their quarterback situation and the future of Aaron Rodgers was answered after he won his second straight NFL MVP Award. The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year deal worth $150 million. That made him the highest paid player in the league. It appeared to put to rest any talk of him leaving the franchise or retiring, or so we thought.
CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
