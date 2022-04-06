From 500 coat hangers to type writers and pig figurines! It's celebrities with weird collections!

Returning for Spring/Summer 2022, CLOT‘s diffusion label, CLOTTEE, has returned to continue a celebration of jade. Building on the mineral’s significance in Chinese culture stretching millennia, the ready-to-wear collection is filled with inspired streetwear staples. Sweatshirts, tees, pants, hats and more are designed to touch on the beauty, durability and rarity of jade with a minimalist sensibility for everyday layering. Marked with subtle detailing, henley and raglan polo shirts feature traditional button knots, while hoodies, coach jackets, sweatpants and shorts feature jade disc ornaments. Green, purple, red, white and black tie-dye is also used extensively to replicate the evocative look of jade.
