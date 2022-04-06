Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to LeBron James: 'I haven't always gotten it right'

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has apologized to Lakers star LeBron James a day after harshly criticizing him .

In an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday, the Lakers legend took time to clear up comments he made at Crypto.com Area before the Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday – a game in which James sat out.

Included in Abdul-Jabbar's criticism of James: "Some of the things (James has) done and said are really beneath him" and that it is hard to figure out where James stands on certain issues, Abdul-Jabbar said without specifics.

But the Basketball Hall of Famer tried to clear the air Monday.

"All I have to say is this: I was there to give Carmelo Anthony the NBA Social Justice Champion Award. I've been talking to the press since high school, that's 60 years of making statements," said Abdul-Jabbar. "And I haven't always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights.

"It wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way," he continued. "He has done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to wholeheartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. And if he can accept that, I'll be very happy."

On two other occasions this season, Abdul-Jabbar criticized James for his actions on the court and on social media.

On Tuesday night, James and the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention .

