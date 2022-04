My very first job interview after I graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology was in the garment district of New York City with a guy who had his feet up on his desk and was eating a tuna sandwich. I’m in my twenties, and this is the 1960s. He tells me to put my portfolio down, come over, and turn around for him. The humiliation and the shame that I felt when I complied—not even because he was objectifying me, but because in obliging, my moral compass essentially flipped upside down—was so strong, I practically flew out of there. And I didn’t tell anyone about this for years; in fact, I even told my mom I just didn’t get the job.

