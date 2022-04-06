ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils in the Details - 4/6/22: Jack is Done Edition

By Nate Pilling
allaboutthejersey.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack’s season is over. In a thread over at r/hockey, someone pointed to this headline from The Onion, and it feels like an apt description of how I’m feeling: “Man Who Thought He’d Lost All Hope Loses Last Additional Bit Of Hope He Didn’t Even Know He Still...

www.allaboutthejersey.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft: Zator’s Top 96 April Rankings

Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings here at The Hockey Writers. In February, I released my first set of rankings just before the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and just after the 2022 World Juniors were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, more players have caught my eye both in their respective leagues and in the Olympics which saw a few draft-eligible players take part. Notably Juraj Slafkovsky, but more on him later. Other players also impressed and moved up my draft board while some dropped after recent performances and more research into their games. This time, like my colleagues Peter Baracchini and Andrew Forbes, this ranking will also be expanded to 96 players, which is the equivalent of three rounds.
NHL
Yardbarker

AHL suspends Ben Holmstrom eight games for using homophobic language

The AHL said in the statement linked above that the incident happened at the end of the first period of the game and that Holmstrom was given a game misconduct for his actions. The statement also says that Holmstrom will be participating in diversity and inclusion education as part of his suspension.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Need to Re-Sign Copp During the Offseason

General manager (GM) Chris Drury made the necessary additions at the trade deadline to strengthen the depth of the New York Rangers’ roster. The Rangers needed more experienced depth players to improve their team and in case of injuries to players who are regulars in the lineup. The GM made worthwhile additions in Frank Vatrano, Tyler Motte, and Andrew Copp.
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils' Jack Hughes out for the season with a knee injury

The New Jersey Devils announced that center Jack Hughes would miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury Monday in the Devils' 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. "Following imaging and evaluation of Jack's injury by the Devils medical staff and head orthopedic surgeon/Chief Medical Officer...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks to Retire Marian Hossa's No. 81 Jersey

Blackhawks to retire Marian Hossa's No. 81 jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marian Hossa is the first player in Blackhawks history to wear the No. 81. He will also be the last. The Blackhawks announced on Thursday that Hossa's number will be going into the United Center rafters....
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Recap: Stars earn a point, but Auston Matthews takes over in 4-3 OT loss

DALLAS -- The Stars finally met their match in overtime. Despite a late goal from Joe Pavelski to force the extra frame, the Stars fell short in a 4-3 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of 18,012 at American Airlines Center on Thursday. Auston Matthews, the league's leading goal scorer, was simply too much to contain, scoring his second goal of the night two minutes into overtime.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Smashville Scope: April 6

--- Matt Duchene just had a feeling. In the midst of watching the NCAA Basketball National Championship Game on Monday night, the Predators forward was already thinking about his own contest looming ahead - a Central Division showdown with Minnesota 24 hours later. The level of play between Kansas and...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Flyers announce details for Nolan's special pregame ceremony Saturday

Before he takes the PA mic for yet another game Saturday night, the beloved Lou Nolan will be celebrated by the Flyers and their fans. The organization's iconic public address announcer, working his 50th year in the role, is set to be honored prior to puck drop between the Flyers and Ducks at the Wells Fargo Center (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).
NHL

