ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Local Singer’s Voice Might One Day Be Heard Worldwide

By Stephanie Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Njmhm_0f0vy94A00
Davies Adepoju (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

TOMS RIVER – Callers to Toms River Township’s local government offices may notice the voice on the other end of the line bears no hint of any distinctive Jersey Shore accent.

Truth be told, the person manning the phones from the local clerk’s office also doesn’t sound like he’s from “up north,” New York, or Philadelphia. Instead, the colorful lilt in Davies Adepoju’s friendly inflections suggests he started his life in a land far away.

Adepoju, 34, takes his job answering and routing phone calls to the proper municipal departments quite seriously. He cares about people and assists them in finding the help they need as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian native admits he would also love his voice to become recognizable in a far different way. A talented vocalist, Adepoju hopes his songs will captivate listeners with their relatable lyrics and catchy beats that tell a story of their own.

Even before he immigrated to the United States, Adepoju had musical aspirations. His “Rap Scandal” music video showcases captivating scenes through his homeland and interactions with everyday people.

This raw and powerful piece includes images of hungry and wide-eyed children following still shots of uniformed men armed with machine guns. The rap lyrics move rhythmically fast and seemingly address political concerns while invoking prayers for God’s protection.

“There’s a lot of corruption in Nigeria,” shared Adepoju. “It’s also not safe there.”

Adepoju said he wanted to do music right after graduating from high school. However, his mother told him that she wouldn’t support his ambitions unless he went to college first.

Even after he completed a degree in Political Science and International Relations at Crawford University in Nigeria, Adepoju said his mom still wasn’t in favor of him pursuing a career in music. Instead, she wanted more for her oldest son.

As far back as 2015, Adepoju had already decided that America was his dream country. A devout Christian, he credits God for making his journey to the United States a reality.

Adepoju said he happened to be on Instagram after three days of praying and fasting. As he was scrolling, he came across a post from a lady he knew casually from his college days.

“I saw a picture, and I liked it,” said Adepoju. “She immediately sent me a message, and we started to talk online.”

The woman, Motunrayo, was born in the United States and was of Nigerian descent. However, her family moved across the globe because of her father’s embassy job. Montunrayo attended the university in Nigeria when her dad was assigned to the African nation.

When Adepoju reconnected with his old acquaintance, Motunrayo was in the United States working on her master’s degree.

“We started chatting and then started dating,” Adepoju shared. “She decided she wanted to come back to Nigeria.”

The romance between the two evolved, and in 2018, the couple married in a civil ceremony. Ultimately, they moved to the United States – after a church wedding and a honeymoon in Dubai. Adepoju reiterated that their chance meeting was both God-sent and incredible.

Although Motunrayo had a management job in a family business, Adelpoju had no intentions of letting his wife support him. He found a job in a fast-food restaurant and then worked as kitchen help in a larger establishment.

Adepoju made sure to get his green card to allow himself to work legally in the United States. He’s now hopeful he will soon qualify for citizenship in the country he continues to think of as “great.”

Not accustomed to sitting idle, Adepoju enjoys running and constantly looks for some way to do good things for others.

“One day, my wife saw on Facebook that someone was giving out food,” said Adepoju. “As a church person, it came to my mind that it was a church giving out food boxes to people during COVID.”

As it turns out, the food distribution was going on right near Adepoju’s home. The first person he encountered was Terrance Turnbach, who was then a Toms River councilman.

According to Adepoju, he offered Turnbach his help and feels certain the then councilman didn’t expect him to come back to assist with the food distribution. After Adepoju returned for the next three subsequent weeks, Turnbach mentioned a job opening in the township government’s office.

“He actually invited me to his law office and made sure I had my permanent resident card,” Adelpoju shared. “It’s funny because I was working with him and the mayor (Maurice “Mo” Hill) handing out food and didn’t realize who they were.”

While he loves his job working for the clerk’s office, Adepoju remains passionate about his music. He wrote a song called “Frontline Heroes” dedicated to the many people who worked during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4gBU_0f0vy94A00
Davies Adepoju, who works for Toms River Township, has an amazing story and voice, as demonstrated in “Weather for Two.” (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

When Adelpoju began worshiping at New Life Church in Toms River, he joined the band. He plays the conga drums at weekly services.

However, it’s Adepoju’s “Weather for Two” that appears to be a hit waiting to be discovered. The music sounds like a bit of a Reggie-island mix, although it’s actually considered Afro-pop according to the artist.

“‘Weather for Two’ is a phrase used in Nigeria when it’s raining and cold,” described Adepoju. “It’s when couples cuddle together to get warmed up.”

The entertaining part of Adepoju’s explanation is that temperatures rarely hit below 65 degrees in Nigeria. Perhaps it makes better sense that the video for “Weather for Two” is shot on a snowy day in Ocean County, New Jersey.

A love song with a danceable beat, Adepoju’s verses place him where he considers his home as far as the largest metropolitan city.

“Tell her that we’re home together now,” the songwriter sings. “I’ll be back to my New York. Tell her that we’re home together now.”

The old cliché that home is where the heart is rings true for Adepoju and his bride. The couple expects their first child in July and is enjoying their version of “Weather for Two.”

His songs can be found under the moniker K-Stritz. If search “k-stritz weather for two” or “k-stritz frontline hero” in a search engine, you can find his videos on YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
96.1 The Breeze

New York Suburb Named Best Place To Live In America

A new study showing the best places to live in America was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to Niche.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Entertainment
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
94.5 PST

Study says this is the best place to live in New Jersey

I won’t make you wait to find out what Niche.com says is the best place to live in New Jersey: it’s Princeton Junction. Niche is a platform “connection students and families to colleges and schools.” Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Nigerian
Jersey Shore Online

Controversial “Let’s Go Brandon” Store Opens

TOMS RIVER – Some people enjoy literally wearing their politics on their sleeve, and a Toms River store has made that just a little bit easier. The Let’s Go Brandon store located at 1405 Route 37 East opened recently and its owners, Vinny Scuzzese and Greg Dooner, both of Toms River have made a big splash with national coverage on a Fox News show as well as with local media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Nigeria
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTKR

Seal found in middle of roadway in New York

A seal appeared lost in Southampton, New York on Sunday. Police were called after it was seen in a parking lot, near a hotel. Officers tracked the seal down after it stopped in the middle of a roadway. "Our officers were able to detain the seal until the seal was...
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy