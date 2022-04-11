Old Cowtown hosts 2022 season launch party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown hosted a launch party for their 2022 season on Sunday. The museum is located at 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

During the first half-hour, more than 200 people walked through the gates of the “living history” museum.

“If you’ve never been to Cowtown before, it is a uniquely Wichitan experience. It literally is a step back in time in the history of our town, and you can see how the folks lived back in the day and really immerse yourself in that experience,” said Hanson Long, Old Cowtown gift shop manager.

Sunday was the first of Cowtown’s free Sundays, which means free admission except on days with special events scheduled. The free Sundays last through October.

To learn about volunteering opportunities and memberships to Old Cowtown Museum, visit their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.