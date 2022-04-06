ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Cowtown hosting 2022 season launch party

By Stephanie Nutt
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown is hosting a launch party for their 2022 season.

The launch party will be on Sunday, April 10, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. It is free to the public.

Kansas’ rep from the American Song Contest is moving on to the semifinals

At the party, guests can enjoy the “living history” the museum has to offer. That includes a show by the Daisy Longstem’s Saloon Girls, the Cowtown Vintage Base Ball Club play and a gunfight by the Cowtown Cowboys versus the River City Renegades.

Vendors, including Blue Grizz Trading and The Missing Link , will be at the party selling their goods.

During the launch party, visitors will be able to view the traveling exhibit “ Encountering John Brown .” It is on display at Old Cowtown Museum until April 30.

To learn about volunteering opportunities and memberships to Old Cowtown Museum, visit their website .

KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
