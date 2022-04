CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Governor Jim Justice has signed a proclamation designating March 21 – 25 as Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. “Severe weather impacts every citizen in every region of our state, affecting schools, businesses, personal lives, and our economy,” said Gov. Justice. “Knowing what to do in advance of severe weather saves lives, so I commend the WV EMD for keeping us all prepared and aware when severe weather inevitably strikes again.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 DAYS AGO