Lorraine Kelly shared a heartfelt message to her friend and fellow TV star Chris Kamara after he appeared to slur his speech during his appearance on Soccer Sunday. Following the show, former footballer Chris took to Twitter to share he is suffering from apraxia of the speech, writing: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish. Alongside my thyroid problem I have developed apraxia of speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

