Baltimore priest returns to ministry after being accused of child sexual abuse

A priest in Baltimore has returned to active ministry following an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Last year, the Archdiocese announced father Martin Demek, who was the then-pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood had been suspended.

The suspension came after the archdiocese learned of allegations of abuse against him from 1989.

The alleged victim, who was about 11 years old then, said the incidents took place at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester.

The archdiocese says it interviewed close to 50 people as part of the investigation and found no evidence to substantiate the claims made by the alleged victim.

The archdiocese's independent review board approved the decision to return Rev. Demek to the priesthood. They say he has once again taken over as the pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Police never filed charges against Martin Demek.