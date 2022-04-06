ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore priest returns to ministry after being accused of child sexual abuse

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tv9tM_0f0vwdlf00

A priest in Baltimore has returned to active ministry following an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Last year, the Archdiocese announced father Martin Demek, who was the then-pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Baltimore's Bolton Hill neighborhood had been suspended.

The suspension came after the archdiocese learned of allegations of abuse against him from 1989.

The alleged victim, who was about 11 years old then, said the incidents took place at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester.

The archdiocese says it interviewed close to 50 people as part of the investigation and found no evidence to substantiate the claims made by the alleged victim.

The archdiocese's independent review board approved the decision to return Rev. Demek to the priesthood. They say he has once again taken over as the pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Police never filed charges against Martin Demek.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Manchester, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Catholic Priest#Sex Abuse#Archdiocese
Daily Voice

Three Repeat Offenders Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Man

Three people including some violent offenders have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year, authorities said. Ronnie Harris Jr., 38, Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40 have all been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old James Moore. Both Barksdale and Reed are repeat offenders and Harris is a repeat violent offender.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Franklin County Free Press

Local woman charged in baby’s death

A local woman faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death last year of her six-day-old son. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges against Destinee Rae Griffin-Bailey, 30, Monday in connection with the death of Xander Ray Reed at her Swamp Fox Road residence May 26, 2021. Emergency responders rushed to...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy