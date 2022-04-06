ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Cold Front Brings More Rain Thursday

By Patrick Pete
 3 days ago
Temperatures drop into the upper-40s and low-50s tonight with rain and thunder after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon. Southern Talbot and southern Caroline counties are in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats. High temperatures will climb into the upper-50s tomorrow afternoon and some clearing takes place in the evening. A few showers are possible on Friday. The weekend will be drier with temps a few degrees below normal. Temperatures soar well above normal into the 70s to kick off the work week with lots of sunshine.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 59. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday A slight chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

