ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hey Hassan Reads Channing Crowder For Calling Russell Wilson Square!

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2E8b_0f0vwYIu00

In case you missed it former NFL player Channing Crowder has been under criticism recently for his comments made on the podcast, “The Pivot” regarding the relationship between Ciara and Russell Wilson. “If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him.” He went on to proclaim, ” You don’t leave a Future for a Russell Wilson…he is a square!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Chile you know these comments had Twitter in an uproar and t he internet ripped Channing Crowder for questioning why Ciara would ‘leave Future’ for ‘square’ Russell Wilson.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Of course we had to get word from our resident commentator Hassan Sayyed aka @Hey_Hassan who gave Channing and the men who think just like him a well deserved READ. Watch his full commentary below and let us know your thoughts.  Catch Hassan every Wednesday on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l. Follow him here !

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Flowy, Pink Ruffle Shorts On Vacation With Russell Wilson In St. Barts – Photos

Ciara looked fabulous when she wore a pair of hot pink ruffled shorts with a cape in the back while on vacation in St. Barts with Russell Wilson. Ciara has been looking gorgeous while on vacation with Russell Wilson in St. Barts and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old singer showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink ruffled shorts with a long train attached to the back, styled with a matching button-down shirt.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tom Brady Made A Pretty Huge Purchase This Week

When you make as much money as Tom Brady does, you’re going to have a lot of disposable income. Brady has gotten involved in the word of NFTs lately, and this week, he made a sizable purchased in that marketplace. According to Boardroom, Brady purchased Bored Ape #3667 for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
Person
Ciara
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Camden Lex24#Hey Hassan
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says Will Smith Was ‘100% Wrong’ For Slapping Chris Rock: “I’ve Been Arrested Four Or Five Times For Punching People… It Was An Overreaction. Part Of Our Job Is To Get Heckled And People Say Stupid Stuff To You.”

Days removed from the 2022 Oscars ceremony, everyone is still talking about the slap heard around the world. Actor Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face after the latter had made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett and her struggle with alopecia. There have been a lot of people going back and forth on the debate, and now Charles Barkley has given his opinion on the situation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Complex

DaBaby Addresses Viral Footage Claiming to Show Fan Rejecting Attempted Kiss

DaBaby says footage claiming to show him trying to kiss a fan is an example of some “cap ass shit.”. As you may have seen in recent days, a clip has been making the rounds showing the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist interacting with a group of fans. Shared alongside the clip was the claim that the footage in question showed DaBaby attempting to kiss one of the fans and having this attempted kiss rebuffed.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ludacris Got Something To Say! The ATL Legend Responds To Omeretta The Great’s Hit Single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

When Omeretta The Great dropped her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” everyone who thought they were from Atlanta were somewhat offended over what she had to say. Omeretta The Great’s track sparked a HUGE debate amongst ATLiens and several people, including celebrities who all took to the internet to speak out against the track. One of those celebs who made sure their voice was heard was T.I., who engaged in a heated debate with his family via Instagram Live.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy