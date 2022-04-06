Column: Ranking all 30 MLB teams on how they’ll stack up at the end of the 2022 season

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech takes a drink of water during spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., on March 19, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The 2022 baseball season finally is upon us, and after all the animosity and petty bickering between owners and players over the game’s economics, it’s time to play ball.

Instead of opening-day power rankings, here’s how we see the 30 teams stacking up by season’s end based on their overall talent level, ability to withstand injuries, management’s willingness to make in-season adjustments and ownership’s propensity to do whatever it takes to win.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Signing Freddie Freeman was exactly the kind of move big-market teams make when they miss out on the World Series. Craig Kimbrel should be back to normal in the closer role, and we know president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will make a deal or two at the trade deadline to fill any holes.

New York Yankees

This lineup has a surplus of power if Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo can rebound, and Aroldis Chapman remains one of the game’s top closers. Starting pitching depth may be an issue, but the Yankees will slug their way to the postseason again.

San Diego Padres

They were everyone’s pick last year to challenge the Dodgers but they choked down the stretch. That won’t happen under veteran manager Bob Melvin, and adding lefty Sean Manaea to an already strong rotation makes the Padres a realistic World Series contender.

Chicago White Sox

Losing ace Lance Lynn for two months to knee surgery was a serious setback, but the lineup is so deep the Sox should avoid any prolonged losing streaks. The key will be the development of starting pitcher Michael Kopech after a year in the bullpen.

Atlanta Braves

The eventual return this spring of Ronald Acuña Jr. will make up for the loss of Freddie Freeman, and Matt Olson is a suitable replacement at first base. It’s still hard to believe the Braves won the World Series without Acuña. General manager Alex Anthopoulos may be the most underrated executive in the game.

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may be the best hitter since Mike Trout’s prime, and replacing Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with Kevin Gausman figures to be a virtual wash. Playing a full season of home games in Toronto also should boost the Jays’ confidence while playing in the game’s toughest division.

Houston Astros

Justin Verlander, hoping to stay healthy and productive at age 39, re-signed with a team that lost its best player in Carlos Correa. The Astros thrived in 2021 on being the most hated team in baseball, and there’s no reason to think anything will change as long as Dusty Baker is running the show.

Milwaukee Brewers

Starting pitching carried the Brewers in 2021 and will have to do so again. They can’t win it all without Christian Yelich returning to form, but that has to happen at some point, right? Every year we discount the Brewers’ chances, but manager Craig Counsell always finds a way to keep them in the mix.

San Francisco Giants

Can former White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón stay healthy for an entire season? If so, the Giants are well-positioned to make it back to the postseason. It’s doubtful they can repeat their 107-win season, especially after team leader Buster Posey retired. But this team doesn’t need superstars to win.

New York Mets

Credit owner Steve Cohen for spending money this offseason, even if it turns out to be for nothing if Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer combine for only 30 or so starts. There’s something about this franchise that makes you wonder: Is there a Curse of Mr. Met?

Los Angeles Angels

Joe Maddon persuaded owner Arte Moreno to spend a little on pitching, and with Shohei Ohtani and Noah Syndergaard as the one-two punch in the rotation and Ryan Tepera in the bullpen, the Angels figure to be much improved. It’s hard to imagine a lineup with a healthy Mike Trout, Ohtani and Anthony Rendon won’t score some runs.

St. Louis Cardinals

In a move that befits a team more interested in selling tickets than going for broke, the Cardinals signed 42-year-old slugger Albert Pujols to go with the battery of Adam Wainwright, 40, and Yadier Molina, 39. If they were starting a baseball museum, it would make perfect sense. Otherwise it’s a head-scratcher for a team with plenty of young talent.

Tampa Bay Rays

Amazingly, the Rays dealt a promising young outfielder, Austin Meadows, with 106 RBIs and a $4 million salary to open a slot for a cheaper and potentially better prospect in Josh Lowe. It may work, but it’s a sad commentary on a franchise that seemingly can’t handle success.

Seattle Mariners

GM Jerry Dipoto can make a deal in his sleep — and probably has. This offseason Dipoto stole Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds and signed Cy Young winner Robbie Ray for a team that won 90 games in 2021. Manager Scott Servais got the M’s through the rebuild and is poised to take the next step.

Philadelphia Phillies

A threesome of Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper will cause a lot of damage even if only Harper can actually catch the ball. The universal DH will solve that problem. But the Phillies remain a team that looks better on paper than on the field.

Detroit Tigers

The additions of shortstop Javier Báez and outfielder Austin Meadows show the Tigers are done with the rebuilding phase and are ready to compete with the White Sox for a division title. It’s a stretch to think 2022 is the turnaround year, but stranger things have happened.

Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale’s latest serious injury — a stress fracture in his right rib cage that will sideline him at least until June — negated all the good vibes from the Trevor Story signing. Hanging on in a division with the Yankees, Blue Jays and Rays will be mission improbable.

Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke is back, Salvador Perez is ageless and rookie Bobby Witt Jr. is the real deal. But the Royals rebuild is still a couple of years from completion, and Mike Matheny remains in charge.

Miami Marlins

CEO Derek Jeter reportedly resigned because the improving Marlins refused to spend. What did he think he was getting into?

Texas Rangers

The big free-agent duo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien will keep the Rangers out of last place, so kudos on that.

Minnesota Twins

All the excitement over the arrival of free agent Carlos Correa will dissipate when he tires of losing and opts out in two years.

Washington Nationals

Juan Soto may be worth the price of admission, but you still have to watch the rest of the Nats for three-plus hours.

Cleveland Guardians

New name, same old philosophy of trading quality for quantity.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies is their No. 3 starter. Case closed.

Colorado Rockies

Can Kris Bryant find happiness leading a non-contender in a hitter’s paradise? We’ll find out over the next seven years.

Cincinnati Reds

At least the chili is no longer the worst thing about Cincinnati.

Chicago Cubs

Whenever the Cubs start marketing the charm of Wrigley Field, you know the season is hopeless.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Worst team in the worst division in the worst city, which is really saying something.

Oakland Athletics

Yes, gutting the roster while trying to get a new stadium is as crazy as it sounds.

Baltimore Orioles

Some rebuilds are never-ending, but only the Orioles can look at a 100-loss season as a step in the right direction.