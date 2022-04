The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a slashing case.

The department posted a video on its Twitter page of a person who is thought to have slashed a 43-year-old man in the face and neck with a box cutter after a verbal dispute.

The incident happened at the Wall Street subway station on Monday at 6:05 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked send a direct message to @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS.