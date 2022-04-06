ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
DENVER (AP) _ The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $18.5 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $296.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

