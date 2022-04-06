ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FIU hires Texas firm to conduct search for new president

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University has hired a Texas firm to conduct a national search for its next president.

A team of 15 people will serve on a committee that will assist Dallas-based R. William Funk and Associates in the search for a new president, FIU Board of Trustees Chair Dean Colson announced Tuesday.

The action comes after Mark Rosenberg, 72, abruptly resigned as president in January. Rosenberg initially cited health concerns, but it was later learned that school officials had launched an investigation into allegations that he made unwanted advances to a woman who worked in his office.

The search for a new president is expected to take several months.

“I’m confident that FIU and our Miami community will attract excellent candidates and we will find a world-class leader as our sixth president of FIU,” Colson said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Rosenberg served as president for 13 years. FIU’s CFO and Senior Vice President Kenneth Jessell, 66, was named interim president in January, but he has said he doesn’t want the job permanently.

The university has scheduled an April 13 forum that is open to the public to discuss qualiities and qualifications of the next preseident.

Comments / 1

Related
Times Union

Albany College of Pharmacy names new president following search

ALBANY — The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences has selected a new president following a nationwide search. Dr. Toyin Tofade, a dean and professor at the Howard University College of Pharmacy in Washington, D.C., will begin her term as the pharmacy school's 10th president on July 1. Tofade will be the first Black woman to serve as president in the college’s 141-year history.
ALBANY, NY
The 74

Ending Tenure For College Faculty: Texas Lt. Gov. to Target New Public Hires

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged to end tenure for new faculty hires at the state’s public universities and colleges when the Texas Legislature reconvenes next year. Patrick’s Feb. 18 attack on tenured college professors came days after the University of Texas at Austin Faculty Council passed a resolution Feb. 14 defending professors’ academic freedom, particularly […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

843K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy