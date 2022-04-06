ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

RPM International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) _ RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $33 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

FedEx stock slips as earnings miss Wall Street consensus

FedEx Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company reported an earnings miss against Wall Street estimates and left its outlook unchanged. FedEx. FDX,. -5.06%. shares declined 3% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $227.98. The company...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Benzinga

Citi Trends Stock Slides After Q4 Sales Miss, Grim Outlook

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year, to $240.97 million, missing the consensus of $250.54 million. Total sales increased 14.2% from Q4 FY19. The comparable store sales decreased 6.2% versus last year. The gross margin of 40.4% fell 230 basis points Y/Y and...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Rpm International#Snapshot#Chemicals#Medina#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Maxeon Solar Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Conagra Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Conagra Brands CAG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conagra Brands reported in-line EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.58. Revenue was up $143.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Bargain Buys

Novo Nordisk pays a safe dividend, and its business is coming off a strong year with sales up 14%. Dell is going to start paying a dividend, one that is nearly double that of the S&P 500. A $5,000 investment can give investors enough skin in the game to make...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2022

• Biofrontera BFRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.24 million. • Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Natuzzi NTZ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. This article...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

Berkshire Hathaway Class A Shares Hit $500,000 Mark

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $326.60) is having a great year in a down market, and on Monday, it quietly hit a milestone. The company's far-lesser-traded Class A shares were priced above $500,000 at one point intraday for the first time in their history. That’s right. For a fleeting moment,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Costco Price Target Post March Sales Results

Truist analyst Scot Ciccarelli raised the price target on Costco Wholesale Corp COST to $634 from $603 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Ciccarelli expects rising gas prices to generate higher total sales, as high prices will likely lead to more warehouse visits and membership signups, driving incremental upside potential.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Calamos Strategic Total: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1025 per share. On Tuesday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1025 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Income Surges Despite $60M Supply Chain Hit

Click here to read the full article. Levi Strauss & Co. said supply chain constraints impacted net revenues by approximately $60 million in the first quarter. In a Nutshell: Levi Strauss reaffirmed expectations for fiscal 2022, with net revenue forecast to grow 11 percent to 13 percent compared to 2021, to $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) projected to be $1.50 to $1.56. “We achieved excellent financial results in the first quarter, driving strong double-digit revenue growth and record gross margin enabling us to deliver adjusted EBIT margin of 14.9 percent,” said Harmit Singh, chief financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy