RPM International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) _ RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $33 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM