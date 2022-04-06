ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How Long $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Last in 50 U.S. Cities

By Samanda Dorger
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XX974_0f0vvMvD00

How much do you need to retire? One rule is that by age 60, you should have 7-9 times your desired income saved, and by age 65, you should have 8-11 times that income. That means if you want $100,000 a year, you'll need $1 million.

In 2021, workplace retirement plan manager Fidelity Investments reported an all-time high in its number of 401(k)s and IRAs that had a $1 million balance, in about a third of the accounts.

But in the most recent 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, the median household retirement savings for ages 55-64 is just $134,000, and for ages 65-74 is $164,000. And only about half of all American families even have retirement accounts, according to Federal Reserve data from 2019.

The commonly cited 4% rule -- albeit one that many retirement advisers say is outdated -- says if you have $1 million, you can withdraw 4% every year and not run out of money. That’s $40,000 a year, before taxes, plus hopefully you’re getting Social Security. Is that enough? It depends on many factors, including where you live.

This list takes a look at how long a cool million will last in the 50 most populated U.S. cities. To calculate it, GOBankingRates multiplied the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older by each city’s overall cost of living index. This annual expenditure figure then was reduced by the average annual Social Security benefits a retiree would receive. The final annual expenditure minus the Social Security benefits total was divided it into 1 million to get the years, months and days that $1 million would last in retirement for each city. The data come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Social Security Administration, and Sperling’s Best Places.

Life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.8 years in 2019, according to the CDC. (It dropped to 77 in 2020.) But many retirement advisers recommend planning to live well into your 90s. After all, do you really want to be 95 and suddenly run out of money?

Based on the data from GoBankingRates, here’s how long $1 million will last in 50 U.S. cities.

The Most Expensive Cities:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1Ht1_0f0vvMvD00

San Francisco

  • How long $1 million would last: 8.3 years
  • Cost-of-living Index: 269.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $120,355

The cost of living index scores are in relation to a national average of 100. If a place’s COL index is below 100, it’s cheaper than the national average. If it’s over 100, it’s more expensive than the national average, according to Sperlings. So San Francisco costs about 169% more than the national average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhUm3_0f0vvMvD00

San Jose, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 10.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 214.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $92,484
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU7jB_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

New York City

  • How long $1 million would last: 12.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 187.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $78,599
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5pSa_0f0vvMvD00

Oakland, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 13.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 174.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $72,089
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCZJd_0f0vvMvD00

Los Angeles

  • How long $1 million would last: 13.9 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 173.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $71,530
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sm22X_0f0vvMvD00

Seattle

  • How long $1 million would last: 14.0 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 172.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $71,021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1SkJ_0f0vvMvD00
Jay Yuan / Shutterstock

Boston

  • How long $1 million would last: 15.1 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 162.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $65,986
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sajK_0f0vvMvD00

Long Beach, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 15.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 160.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $64,969
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CR6VT_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

San Diego

  • How long $1 million would last: 15.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 160.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $64,816
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oe7Wi_0f0vvMvD00

Washington, D.C.

  • How long $1 million would last: 16.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 152.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $60,747
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgR6Q_0f0vvMvD00

Portland, Ore.

  • How long $1 million would last: 20.0 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 130.8
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $49,914
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loeze_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Denver

  • How long $1 million would last: 20.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 128.7
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $48,846
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fgts_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Miami

  • How long $1 million would last: 21.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 123.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $45,998
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCSjq_0f0vvMvD00

Austin, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 22.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 119.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $44,065
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKvYw_0f0vvMvD00

Sacramento, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 22.9 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 118.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $43,506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUUdH_0f0vvMvD00

Las Vegas

  • How long $1 million would last: 24.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 111.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $40,149

20 Cities Closest to the National Average Cost of Living:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeQ77_0f0vvMvD00
Photo: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Atlanta

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 107.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $38,064
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUaeT_0f0vvMvD00

Chicago

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 106.9
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $37,759
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZhIT_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Minneapolis

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 106.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $37,555
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeJmv_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Virginia Beach, Va.

  • How long $1 million would last: 26.9 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 105.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $37,097
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497gup_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Colorado Springs, Colo.

  • How long $1 million would last: 27.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $36,538
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jMuJ_0f0vvMvD00

Mesa, Ariz.

  • How long $1 million would last: 27.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $36,385
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGoLN_0f0vvMvD00

Phoenix

  • How long $1 million would last: 27.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 103.7
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $36,131
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzhvW_0f0vvMvD00

Fresno, Calif.

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.1 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $35,572
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMOZj_0f0vvMvD00

Raleigh, N.C.

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.2 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $35,419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pknq_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Dallas

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 101.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $35,063
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQpLS_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Nashville, Tenn.

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.5 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 101.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,961
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCeME_0f0vvMvD00
CEW / Shutterstock

Philadelphia

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 101.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,860
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxQyF_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Arlington, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 28.8 years
  • 100.6 (closest to national average of 100)
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,554
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BiHGX_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Forth Worth, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 29.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 99.8 (closest to national average of 100)
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $34,148
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vti7m_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Charlotte, N.C.

  • How long $1 million would last: 29.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 98.9
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $33,690
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPgkJ_0f0vvMvD00
Photo: Shutterstock

Houston

  • How long $1 million would last: 30.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 96.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $32,469
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bU34K_0f0vvMvD00
Ancha Chiangmai / Shutterstock

New Orleans

  • How long $1 million would last: 30.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 96.3
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $32,367
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBzlJ_0f0vvMvD00

Jacksonville, Fla.

  • How long $1 million would last: 32.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 93.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $30,943
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRsWb_0f0vvMvD00

Tucson, Ariz.

  • How long $1 million would last: 33.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 91.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,977
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAKDd_0f0vvMvD00
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Albuquerque

  • How long $1 million would last: 33.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 91.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,723

13 Cities 10% or More Below the National Average Cost of Living:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiiZo_0f0vvMvD00

Omaha, Neb.

  • How long $1 million would last: 34.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 89.8
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,062
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Jgba_0f0vvMvD00

San Antonio, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 34.4 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 89.7
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $29,011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWpyR_0f0vvMvD00
  • How long $1 million would last: 35.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 88.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $28,248
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzVLD_0f0vvMvD00
4kclips / Shutterstock

Louisville, Ky.

  • How long $1 million would last: 35.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 88.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $28,349
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOFSj_0f0vvMvD00

Detroit

  • How long $1 million would last: 35.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 87.6
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $27,943
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMg65_0f0vvMvD00

Kansas City, Mo.

  • How long $1 million would last: 36.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 86.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $27,231
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IybjK_0f0vvMvD00
aceshot1 / Shutterstock

Columbus, Ohio

  • How long $1 million would last: 37.2 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 85.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $26,875
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k327_0f0vvMvD00

Oklahoma City

  • How long $1 million would last: 37.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 85.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $26,824
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLFt4_0f0vvMvD00

Milwaukee

  • How long $1 million would last: 37.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 84.9
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $26,569
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ks6au_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Indianapolis

  • How long $1 million would last: 38.6 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 83.5
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $25,857
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDqws_0f0vvMvD00

Tulsa, Okla.

  • How long $1 million would last: 38.8 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 83.2
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $25,705
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHnGX_0f0vvMvD00
Shutterstock

Wichita, Kan.

  • How long $1 million would last: 39.7 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 82.1
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $25,145
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KF76V_0f0vvMvD00

El Paso, Texas

  • How long $1 million would last: 40.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 81.4
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $24,789
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9pZL_0f0vvMvD00
f11 photo / Shutterstock

Memphis, Tenn.

  • How long $1 million would last: 45.3 years
  • Cost-of-living index: 76
  • Annual expenditures, after using annual Social Security: $22,043

See the detailed methodology for this study at GoBankingRates.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Jacksonville, IL
State
Texas State
City
Nashville, IL
City
Louisville, IL
City
Raleigh, IL
Local
Illinois Business
City
Omaha, IL
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
97ZOK

This Thing Spotted In A Truck Bed, Is it a Wisconsin Or Illinois Thing?

Wouldn't you love to see a side-by-side comparison of crazy things spotted on the road in Wisconsin in Illinois? People are so quick to toss shade at Wisconsin for being Wisconsin yet a lot of Illinoisans drink their beer, buy their fireworks, and "head up north" for the weekend. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Fidelity Investments#American
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy