Wednesday Morning Weather Update

(WLFI) - Good Saturday morning! Some of us are waking up to a wintry wonderland... Some totals reached 1-2.5 inches across Benton, Tippecanoe, and Clinton Counties as some banding of wet snow occurred giving way to higher totals overnight. Accumulations are contained on grassy and elevated surfaces. Roadways are in...
PITTSBURGH — Today will feature rain and snow along with much cooler air. Little to no accumulation is expected, but higher elevations could receive more snow. Watch for slick and icy spots today through early tomorrow. Morning temperatures will be near freezing this weekend. Flurries will linger Sunday morning.
