ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Charles wrote to Jimmy Savile for PR advice, newly revealed letters claim

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnH0r_0f0vtruo00

Prince Charles turned to Jimmy Savile for PR advice for the Royal Family , new letters between the pair reportedly reveal.

The Prince of Wales received suggestions from the BBC presenter - later publicly exposed as a paedophile - on how to navigate major public incidents, as well on his own speeches, according to a new Netflix documentary .

Seeking advice in one letter from the 1990s, he said Savile was “so good at understanding what makes people operate”.

The TV presenter was later revealed to be a sexual predator who used his BBC, charity and hospital work as a smokescreen. After his death in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse.

New docuseries Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story looks at his links with the ruling class, including former prime minister Margaret Thatcher and the British Royal Family.

It reveals a number of letters reportedly sent by the Prince of Wales in the 1980s and 1990s that were kept by Savile - and how the presenter offered advice on public relations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9J7E_0f0vtruo00

One letter, sent in 1990, said: “You are so good at understanding what makes people operate and wonderfully sceptical and practical. Can you cast an eye over this draft and let me know how we can best appeal to people on this score?”

Another thanked Savile for help on a speech in 1991. It ead: “It really was extremely good of you to take the trouble to put together those splendid notes and they provided me with considerable food for thought. With renewed and heartfelt thanks. Yours ever, Charles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lr3u_0f0vtruo00

The letters were shown by Alison Bellamy, a Savlle biographer, who told the documentary Savile seemed a sort of “informal chief advisor” to the Prince of Wales at the time.

They reveal Savile also offered advice on how to react to major public incidents a month after the Lockerbie bombing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXhFW_0f0vtruo00

This include advice that the Queen should be “advised in advance of any proposed action of family members” and an incident room with several phone lines.

Prince Charles replied to Savile: “I attach a copy of my memo on disasters, which incorporates your points and which I showed to my father, and he showed it to Her Majesty.”

On a separate occasion, he allegedly sent a letter asking if Savile would meet his sister-in-law the Duchess of York, who he said could benefit from “some of your straightforward common sense”.

The Prince of Wales has been approached for comment by The Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Buckingham Palace is planning for Prince Charles to become king

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her 70-year reign at Buckingham Palace, “living above the shop,” as royal watchers like to say. But it was revealed this week by the Sunday Times that the 95-year-old monarch has moved out and has no plans to ever return. And on Friday, it was confirmed that the queen will not attend Monday’s Commonwealth Service — something near and dear to her heart — over, reportedly, concerns about her mobility. A statement said she had asked her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to represent her at the service at Westminster Abbey, adding: “The Queen will...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Royal Family#The British Royal Family
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Will Not Return to the U.K. for Prince Philip Event After Queen Elizabeth II Misses Commonwealth Day Service

Royal retreat? Prince Harry will not return to the U.K. for an upcoming event in honor of his late grandfather Prince Philip. The news came as Queen Elizabeth II decided to skip the approaching Commonwealth Day Service following her COVID-19 battle. A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, March 11, that […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Prince Philip: A life in pictures from 1921-2021

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.Philip’s funeral at...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Reportedly Trying To Replace Prince Philip As Monarch's Closest Confidante While Prince William, Prince Charles Continue Royal Duties?

Prince Andrew is allegedly trying to replace Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth's confidante. Prince Andrew escorted the Queen to Prince Philip's funeral service putting him front and center during the event. While his presence raised some eyebrows, it also sparked various speculations. According to a recent report, he is allegedly positioning himself to replace the late Duke of Edinburgh as his mom's confidante.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary

Netflix's new true-crime documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story hasn't even been released yet, but has already been met with a huge backlash from viewers. The upcoming doc, which will be released on Wednesday 6 April 2022, will examine how the prolific sex offender managed to fool an entire nation for four decades. As the synopsis reads: "Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as five."
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Supports Her Decision To Ban A Royal Documentary That Turned Out To Be The Most-Watched In History, Royal Biographer Robert Hardman Claims

Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy